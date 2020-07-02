Donation helps CCCF offer more than food

ORLANDO | Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Charities of Central Florida (CCCF) received a sizeable donation of toiletries, hygiene and baby products June 19, 2020. A 53-foot trailer full of supplies valued at more than $170,000 will help CCCF better meet the needs of central Floridians.

The COVID-19 relief supplies came as a donation from Proctor and Gamble to Food for the Poor, an agency serving 17 Latin American and Caribbean countries. The unusual partnership developed when Food for the Poor staff asked the Knights of Columbus who might benefit most from the supplies. The Knights suggested Catholic Charities.

Florida KOFC Charities Inc. covered the cost of shipping five semi-trucks full of supplies, distributed throughout Florida to Catholic Charities in multiple dioceses. “The first principle of our (KOC) existence is charity, so we do projects similar to this at the local council level, and regional levels in response to national emergencies… That’s what the Knights of Columbus do,” said Steve Ring, vice-president and director of Florida KOFC Charities, Inc.

In an email thanking Food for the Poor, David Ell, chief operating officer of Catholic Charities of Central Florida, said the donation would benefit many families. He said diapers and baby items will be used to assist the Walking With Moms in Need: A Year of Service program, a U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops initiative. The program seeks to help pregnant and parenting mothers in parishes throughout the country and serves to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1995 encyclical Evangelium vitae, meaning The Gospel of Life.” Ell said some toiletries will be stored for disaster relief and the remaining items will be added to food drop bags around the diocese.

“By connecting us to this organization, the Knights provides us with a donation we usually don’t receive,” Ell said. “It’s given us the ability to help the population in a greater magnitude because, now we not only have food, but we have these sundry items that we can provide families, so they don’t have to go out and purchase them. The Knights are a catalyst for additional support to the ministries.”