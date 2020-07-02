Charities collaborate to transport 23 tons of goods

Project 425 lends their military vehicles to the Knights of Columbus to transport donated goods to Catholic Charities in Pahokee. (CECILIA PADILLA-FC)

Riviera Beach | Some 23 tons of goods and supplies — with a value of more than $200,000 — arrived at the St. Francis Center in Riviera Beach, June 24, 2020, for distribution to charity agencies.

Bill Sodan, Knights of Columbus regional administrator for the Florida State Council, explained the “46,000 pounds — 26 loaded pallets” would be split among between Catholic Charities of Palm Beach and the St. Vincent de Paul Society District of Palm Beach. Through the cellophane wrapping keeping boxes together, Sodan identified packages of personal hygiene products, diapers, cleaning supplies, and much more.

The goods distributed were a generous donation from Food for the Poor, a faith-based organization located in Coconut Creek that provides disaster relief to the poor in 17 countries throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. With the recent affects of the COVID-19 pandemic creating a dire need for relief in Florida, Food for the Poor sought to concentrate its efforts locally. Wanda Wright, a public relations representative from Food for the Poor, said similar efforts have been made in the areas of Orlando, Panama City and St. Petersburg through the local Catholic Charities there.

“We’ve witnessed the suffering in our area due to COVID-19 and we wanted to do something to help those at home, not just abroad,” Wright said.

Sodan and 40 other Knights from throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach arrived at the site ready to assist in unloading the 53-foot shipping container filled with the donated goods. Sodan said the Knights state council has partnered with Food for the Poor in the past and agreed to fund the shipping costs for this project. In the Knights’ ongoing effort to support disaster relief through Catholic Charities of Palm Beach, they also provided the manpower for moving the supplies. A portion of the goods will be distributed through the St. Vincent de Paul Society District of Palm Beach. The rest will be dispersed by Catholic Charities through St. Mary Catholic Church in Pahokee.

Kate Devine, head of the food program for the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Palm Beach, said she would distribute 13 pallets among 16 different food programs under the society’s purview.

“It’s fantastic to be collaborating with other charitable entities whose goals are in line with that of the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s mission,” she added.

Frankie Chevere, chief executive officer and executive director of Catholic Charities of Palm Beach, recalled his previous experience partnering with Food for the Poor while working for Catholic Charities in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria.

“Moments like these are an example of genuine collaborative partnerships that are fruitful for so many. The Knights of Columbus have been a longtime partner of Catholic Charities, and now we incorporate Food for the Poor, which I witnessed bring so much hope to the people of Puerto Rico at a devastating time.”

The goods going to Catholic Charities in Pahokee were transferred by four Vietnam era military vehicles provided by Project 425, a local organization that aims to preserve, educate and connect war veterans and the public to the history of the American wars and honor those who served their country.

Michael Carroll, a Knight from council 8419 at St. Rita Parish in Wellington, heads the organization and facilitated the use of the military vehicles that day.

“I’m a dedicated Knight of Columbus and I’m honored to be able to help today by providing the transportation of these goods to Pahokee,” he said. “Project 425 preserves and maintains Vietnam War vehicles, including a Huey helicopter, so it’s great that we can use them for charitable causes like these.”

Carroll was accompanied by a group of Vietnam War veterans who volunteer their time and expertise to Project 425. Among the men was a World War One veteran who had just celebrated is 100th birthday and a prisoner of war who was shot down in Vietnam.

Among the Knights present was newcomer Sean Cleary from council 15619 of Holy Name Parish in West Palm Beach. Cleary joined the service organization only a month ago and was excited to participate in his first big service project with the Knights.

“This will make such a huge impact on the community,” he said. “A lot of people not only need these supplies right now, but they need some positivity after struggling through the pandemic.

Scott Mattei, a Knight from council 12322 of St. Paul of the Cross Parish in North Palm Beach, said, “Efforts like this remind us of how much we need community. We are not alone in life, especially through the difficulties.”