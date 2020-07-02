Bradenton Catholic School hosted a STREAM program

This student works on a science project completed n June as part of the St. Joseph Catholic School virtual STREAM program in Bradenton. (COURTESY)

Bradenton | St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton hosted a two-week virtual STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) program in June 2020 for students of all ages.

Connected to their teachers via online Zoom sessions, students followed the “Invention Process” as they collaborated, innovated, designed prototypes and learned from their failures. Program kits were sent directly to the students’ homes ahead of time so they could follow along and learn.

Students learned about flight with gliders, rockets and robots. They constructed paper airplanes and measured their flight path and even built air traffic control towers. In addition, the students also investigated, took apart and customized a high-tech flight simulation robot.

They drew sketches, built prototypes and designed logos for a new invention they created. Later the students created parachutes to air-drop different animals into different environments. Students also designed and produced energy-efficient LED plant lights and even manufactured their own biodegradable pot and later planted seeds. They also learned about the unseen inventors behind their favorite sports and then designed and built their own ultimate sports complex. Students used simple machines to roll a ball during a table-top game.

This STREAM program is just the latest in cutting-edge educational opportunities provided to students at St. Joseph Catholic School. To learn more about the school, call 941-755-2611 or visit www.sjsfl.org.