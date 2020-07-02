Bishop Barbarito blesses newly constructed St. Jude chapel

TEQUESTA | Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito blessed the new adoration chapel at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta, June 19, 2020, the solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The chapel, which was funded by donors who wish to remain anonymous, began construction in January 2019 and was completed in December of the same year. It seats about 45 people and features marble and woodwork hand carved in Italy.

The building also consists of a terrazzo floor and a McMow Art Glass stained-glass feature embedded with artificial light. This allows for the stained-glass to luminesce at night as well as during the day through natural light.

In the front corner of the chapel is a statue of the Blessed Mother as she appeared in Medugorje, which Father Charles Notabartolo, vicar general, moderator of the Curia and pastor of St. Jude Church, brought back from his visit to the holy site. Opposite this statue, is one of St. Joseph, also hand carved.

After carrying out the rite of blessing, Bishop Barbarito thanked the donors for their “gift of being able to adore our Lord during these difficult times” and for their “example of living the faith in an extraordinary manner.”

Jim Stergas, the lead architect for the new construction, collaborated with Michael Lockwood, director of building and construction for the Diocese of Palm Beach, and Deacon Martin Serraes in his role as general contractor. Stergas has been a parishioner of St. Jude Church since the early 1980s and was honored to work on the new chapel. “This was a very special project for me. An adoration chapel is a most sacred place and I’m humbled to build it for our Lord,” said Stergas.

Stergas elaborated that the chapel was designed to be energy efficient and low maintenance, as well as a blend of the existing architecture of the church with the new style of the chapel’s surrounding structures.

“It’s lovely to have a chapel in a prominent place and we hope that we will be able to open it to parishioners soon as we navigate the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stergas said.

To learn more about St. Jude Church in Tequesta, visit stjudecatholicchurch.net. Follow the parish on Facebook @stJudechurchtequesta.