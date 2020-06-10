Physician reflects on faith during pandemic

Geriatrician Federico De Luca is seen with Dr. Cinzia Gambarini as he sits up in bed after recovering from COVID-19 at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy, April 9, 2020. (CNS photo/Flavio Lo Scalzo, Reuters)

Boynton Beach | As medical professionals navigate challenges brought on by emergencies and tragedies with professionalism and pragmatism, the Palm Beach Physicians Guild of the Catholic Medical Association have relied on the Catholic faith to see them through this challenging time.

The group, founded in 2016, is one of the youngest Catholic Medical Association guilds in Florida and is comprised of Catholic physicians and healthcare professionals whose mission is to “inform, organize and inspire its membership in steadfast fidelity to the teachings of the Catholic church, and to uphold the principles of the Catholic faith in science and practice of medicine.”

Helping shepherd the group of faithful healthcare professionals through the pandemic is Dr. Félix A. Rodríguez, a Boynton Beach oncologist who serves as the current president of the Palm Beach Physicians Guild.

These past few months have been “emotionally challenging” for all Catholics, Rodríguez said. But as a physician he relies on faith, along with medicine.

“The pandemic process started during the beginning weeks of Lent, so the lockdown and the distancing from the sacraments became part of the ‘walk in the desert,’” he said. “Certainly, the whole Easter Season was marked by an odd sense of both celebration and longing. But, as I keep telling friends and Catholic colleagues, the Holy Spirit has not been on quarantine, nor has he been maintaining ‘social distancing’… and thanks be to the Lord for that.”

Rodríguez said online Masses and various resources that have sprung up during the quarantine have been important sources of consolation and solace for many healthcare professionals. “Various Catholic podcasts have kept me grounded during this time, as well as being more intentional about Scripture reading and devotions such as the rosary and the Divine Mercy chaplet.”

Another supportive source has been the Florida Catholic Medical Association, whose board members have maintained a digital connection via email and text messaging. Nationally, the Florida Catholic Medical Association has been sending weekly emails with various updates, both pertaining to the organization and related to COVID-19.

“Understanding that one is not alone as a Catholic healthcare professional during this most exceptional time has strengthened my faith,” Rodríguez said.

Members of the Palm Beach Physicians Guild have had to get used to a very different way of providing medical care. To ensure the safety of their patients and themselves, healthcare providers must now suit up with personal protective equipment, which often makes both providers and patients feel more distant.

“It has been wrenching to see how some hospitalized patients — and nursing home patients, too — are facing many challenges alone because of the restrictions for visitors. At the offices, we have had to integrate the modality of telemedicine, interacting for appointments via phone or video calls,” he said. “This is something that is here to stay; it’s not appropriate for all circumstances, but it certainly has allowed taking care of patients who would not leave their house for fear of getting exposed to COVID-19.”

Rodríguez said there is also an economic concern facing some medical professionals, as the quarantine impacted the number of patients who could be safely seen at a given time.

“Some local hospitals have provided either in-person or virtual counseling for healthcare professionals affected in various ways during the crisis,” he said. “One silver lining has been the resilience manifested by many colleagues, despite the challenges. Again, the sense of not going through this alone has been key to maintaining a sound mind and spirit.”

While it is true that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a radical shift in how healthcare is provided, Rodríguez also believes that it has had a profound impact on every other aspect of medicine and life.

“Our behavior towards one another has changed due to social distancing, so this has added on to the spiritual suffering many are experiencing,” he said. “Many have opted to delay important studies and evaluations for fear of being exposed to COVID-19, so for Catholic clinicians who are facing fear and anxiety, the challenge has been to not lose sight of these issues as we evaluate patients.”

Rodríguez said there have been many beautiful, spiritual, and inspirational moments throughout the course of the crisis, too.

“From the pastoral side of things, it has been touching to see some of our younger priests, including our very own Palm Beach Physicians Guild chaplain, Father Dennis Gonzales, who is himself a nurse, go to the hospitals, learn to use protective equipment and respond to the needy,” Rodríguez said.

For Rodríguez, the spiritual walk of facing this crisis without the sacraments has been at times very hard. He said returning to celebrate the Liturgy on Pentecost Sunday was “a bittersweet experience” because everyone understands that physical distancing needs to be maintained at a time when we most want to be close.

“These measures are necessary in order to protect the health and safety of all clergy, parish staff and the faithful. It’s a very Catholic thing to protect the vulnerable, so abiding by these safety guidelines is an act of charity,” he said. “I would encourage the faithful to be as strict as possible in following the guidelines from our bishops in Florida. … Certain highly vulnerable individuals may actually need to continue to quarantine from public religious services for health reasons, and our faith teaches us that our God is truly a merciful and wise God.”

For further information about Palm Beach Physicians Guild, visit the organization’s website at http://palmbeachcma.cathmed.org/