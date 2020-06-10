Local florist supports churches in difficult times

Port St. Lucie | What is it about flowers that refresh the soul, lift spirits and calm nerves? Bill and Marta Kissel, owners of Misty Rose Flower Shop in Port St. Lucie, can tell you. The husband and wife know the exact combination of flowers that offer inspiration and restore better moods. Donna Francavilla from St. Bernadette Church in Port St. Lucie is a frequent beneficiary of the Kissel’s talents with flower arrangements. “Bill has been a friend for a long time,” said Francavilla, a former florist who heads a stewardship committee at the church that stages flowers for Mass. “He’s been good to the church…he goes above and beyond for us. He does drop-offs and is always very generous. Marta is an excellent designer. When we have big weddings, they allow me to use their space.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kissels have been a source of comfort for the parishioners at St. Bernadette Church. “Bill is aware of Church traditions and the liturgical colors,” said Francavilla, “which is a huge help when we need flowers to reflect the liturgical season. During the shutdown, I had some silks on the altar and he said he’d donate flowers until the church gets back to normal. He has a big heart.”

Running the daily duties of a small enterprise can be trying especially when life is at a standstill. Yet the Kissels have managed to thrive when so many mom-and-pop shops have folded along with restaurants and big-box retailers. “We’ve been doing fine,” said Bill. “In fact, we had our best Mother’s Day this year.”

A native of New York, Bill grew up in his mother’s flower shop at the epicenter of the financial world—the World Trade Center Concourse in Manhattan. He spent much of his youth helping with orders and making deliveries on foot. In the mid-1980s, their business partners ventured to Miami, and he moved to Florida at the age of 19 to manage the shop. He opened a new location at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Miami. Since then, Bill’s enterprises have included the Pavilion Hotel in Biscayne Bay; the Grand Bay, Mayfair and Omni Hotels in the Coconut Grove district; the legacy Costa Cruise Lines and Celebrity Cruises.

He eventually moved back to New York to help care for his niece and nephew when his sister lost her husband. There, he met Marta, his wife of 16 years. Marta’s family in Poland owned a silk flower business, providing silks and wreaths for cemetery plots. The couple road tripped around Florida and settled in Port St. Lucie in 2003 with his current flower shop.

Throughout his business endeavors, Bill has maintained a humble desire to assist churches and local charities. Bill is keen on paying it forward; he donates flowers for raffles and charities like local hospital auxiliaries that raise money for free ambulance transport.

Don Schiffgens, from the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Port St. Lucie, also approached Bill for his talents and generosity. The organization’s charity golf tournament was looking for sponsorship and Bill, an avid golfer, not only became a sponsor but helped plan the event at St. James Golf Course where he was a member. Since then, said Schiffgens, Bill has been a supplier of flowers to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, among others, in the Port St. Lucie area.

“He very much supports the mission of the St. Vincent de Paul Society,” said Schiffgens. “He’s a big supporter of what we do, helping people in need in our community.”

Other nonprofits that receive his assistance are Mary’s Shelter, a faith-based transitional home in Stuart that provides services for homeless, pregnant women; Treasure Coast Hospice; and the American Cancer Society.

For more information, contact Bill or Marta Kissel at Misty Rose Flower Shop at (772) 340-0062 or visit mistyroseflorist.com.