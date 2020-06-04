Port St. Lucie doctor tends to sick in New York

Port St. Lucie | When Dr. Mark Pamer joined the Catholic Church in 2012, he took courage in his favorite Bible quote — Mt 25:40 — “And the king will say to them in reply, ‘Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.’”



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pamer, a pulmonary/critical care physician from Port St. Lucie, put his Gospel values in practice as he volunteered for Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York. The husband and father of six wanted to do more than simply write a check to support efforts.



In an email exchange with the Florida Catholic, Pamer discussed recollections from his time in New York. He shared thoughts he had composed for his personal blog on his Facebook page.



“I wanted to help because it is who I am. I love helping people, saving them from death or at least helping them to die with dignity,” Pamer said.



“COVID-19 has shown itself to be a fearless and merciless enemy, and this is the time for people with my skill set to volunteer and help our fellow citizens through this crisis. With more than enough deaths to fill a stadium, the devastation it has wrought on affected communities will change their fabric for decades.”



Immediately upon arriving in New York, Pamer suited up in protective gear and began working nonstop to help physicians. The system, he said, had become overwhelmed by the acute and massive increase in patient volume.



“The hospital wasn’t just full. The entire building seemed to have become a giant ICU,” Pamer said of the 545-bed city hospital. “Two patients to a room, both on mechanical ventilators, dialysis machines crammed in the room, IV poles with multiple medications going, people dying throughout the day, and a flow of information that was nearly impossible to keep up with. In a normal ICU, there might be two patients as critically ill, but there were hundreds, and more kept coming each day.”



Although the challenges seemed insurmountable, Pamer said his faith directed him to know what to do. “I live to help people, and I knew this was where I needed to be at this point in my life. Being in New York and seeing what I saw — especially knowing it had become difficult for my wife, Sarah, and family back home, was challenging — but I knew in my heart that I needed to be there. There was such a community need, and I couldn’t bear to think about not helping. I loved what I was doing and truly felt it was God’s work.”



Pamer shared that one day he was gathered around with nurses at the bedside of a dying patient. “A nurse promised the patient’s daughter that she would not let her mother die alone, so several of us gathered around and prayed for her and held her hand as she was passing. The nurse began to recite Psalm 23 from memory, and I prayed the Divine Mercy, then pronounced her death a minute later. It was important to us that we all brought dignity to her in her final moments. I also saw many young priests come to the ICU and give final sacraments to the dying. I would stand quietly and pray with the priest, often talking with them afterwards and agreeing that it was nice to know we were working together.”



As overwhelming as it was to be in the midst of the crisis itself, Pamer said God’s presence and mercy were evident in every step and in every room.



The volume and danger of the work required Pamer and other staff members to repeatedly change protective equipment to reduce their own exposure. “Family members were not allowed in the hospital, so patients were dying without family present and sometimes all alone. Thousands of families had to be notified by telephone that a loved one had died. As upsetting as that was, the family members often thanked us for trying to help.”



Equally moving and humbling for Pamer was the gracious support he received during his time volunteering in the epicenter of crisis, which he described in his Facebook post.



“A cousin of mine saw that I had brought a cold meal that night to the hospital, so she set up a meal train to ensure I had a hot meal delivered every night. Another friend had my laundry cleaned for me since I was busy in the hospital every day, and so many people sent wishes and encouraged me on social media as well as by email and phone. Being able to see my wife and kids on the phone every night was a bright spot, too.”



When asked if he would go back into the fray again, Pamer laughed, and said he would go back in “a New York minute.”



“To me, being a disciple and missionary of Christ requires us, each of whom is flawed and imperfect, to put what is right ahead of what we may want for ourselves. We may not do it perfectly, but at least we can try to make that difference and love our neighbor as we love ourselves,” Pamer said. “Christ doesn’t demand perfection; he showed it to us and asks us to have faith in him and translate that faith into action.”