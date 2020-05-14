Fla. attorney credits family, Catholic faith for helping others

ORLANDO | “I am very blessed,” said Andrew J. Chemlir when asked of his opportunities to have a family that supports him and a profession that enables him to assist those in need.

Sitting behind his desk, engulfed by diplomas and certifications that grace the walls of his quiet office, Chemlir anxiously prepares to answer questions from the Florida Catholic as to how he integrates his Catholic faith into his career. He begins his heartfelt responses with a theme that will show up many times during the interview — his family.

FAMILY INSPIRATION

Chemlir has practiced law in Seminole County for 24 years. Along the way, he has garnered many impressive awards recognizing his magnificent accomplishments in the legal field. Most recently, he won the 2020 Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Award Recipient noting lawyers of significant moral caliber who help others in need of legal assistance.

Still, as highly decorated as Chemlir is in his professional life, it is his personal life, specifically his parental upbringing and his own family that fuels his desire to maintain professional excellence.

The 49-year-old who attended Florida State University and then graduated from St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami Gardens, praised his mother and father. “My parents are my biggest influence, role models,” Chemlir said. “They were very selfless with their time.”

His decision to enter the legal fields was his own, never feeling pressure from his family. “I am the first lawyer in my family,” he said.

Married now for 23 years and with two children attending college and a third still in high school, Chemlir balances a healthy home life, as well. “I wouldn’t change much of anything if I had to do it all over again,” he said. “I’ve been married for a very long time. I am very happy. I have incredible children, great in-laws, my parents.” He jokingly added, “I am very fortunate because my wife is a mental health therapist, so I have free services in my home that I can access.”

Perhaps that was a reference to the sometimes-overwhelming profession a lawyer might undergo to help others. But, Chemlir’s calm demeanor and genuine sincerity suggests a man of integrity.

ACCOMPLISHED LAWYER

Chemlir is a natural volunteer. Never does he wait to express his gratitude for the positivity in his life. Chemlir jumps at the chance to lend a helping hand. “I have always volunteered throughout my career…If you volunteer, you get way more back than you give and keeps everything in perspective.”

Over the two decades practicing law “I have grown as a person,” he said. “I have gained a different perspective. The older you get you see people you know pass away or things happen to them and just keeps a reminder that life is short. Try your best to enjoy everyday and do as much as you can to help other people and appreciate everything you got.”

Chemlir loves his profession and it shows from his various accolades. “I do pro bono work (legal work free of charge) for both Orange County and Seminole County,” he said. “I plan to continue…and hopefully do more pro bono work.”

Others in his profession have witnessed Chemlir’s genuine passion for his work. Hence, his 2020 Pro Bono Recipient Award that reflects his hard work. Florida’s top legal advocates “recognize 22 lawyers in the whole state,” he said of the award’s process. “You can’t apply for the award, someone nominated you. It is a once in a lifetime experience. Probably nothing that I can do that would be more significant in my career than that experience.”

For many lawyers of his caliber, they might venture into politics one day. But, not Chemlir. “I have enough drama with the cases that I am handling.”

To the youth who are considering a career in law, he has advice. “Don’t go into it for the money,” he said. “If that is your sole purpose, you are probably going to be miserable.” However, “if you’re going into it that you can obtain some incredible tools that you can use to help people, then I think you will be very satisfied and you will have a very long, productive career.”

CATHOLIC FOUNDATION

Along with the love of his family and his passion to uphold his gifted career, it is Chemlir’s other fervor he maintains.

“As an attorney, you have a tremendous opportunity to help people that wouldn’t otherwise be able,” Chemlir said of his position. He recognizes the moral obligation he should provide to others who look to him for guidance. So, he moves forward with a simple and effective philosophy: “Treat others how you would like to be treated is something that we think in everything we do.”

Practicing law offers countless moments where Chemlir faces choices to express his faith. “A lot of ethical issues that arise in everything you do,” he said. “So, I think my Catholic faith helps me take a step back analyze the situation before proceeding in kind of figuring out what is best for your client and at the same time is it ethically and morally appropriate to take a step in any particular case.”

He credits his mother and father for portraying what a devout Catholic should do. They have showed him how volunteering can lead to positive results. “My parents are my role models,” he said. “My mom and dad were always involved in St. Vincent de Paul. When they retired from work, they jumped right into it and it became a full-time job. My dad became the president of St. Vincent de Paul over at Holy Name of Jesus in Melbourne. It became their full-time job for years.”

Chemlir’s adoration for Mass helps him when he is down. “I think that if I walk into Mass completely stressed out and focused about work, I normally leave at the end of Mass with perspective,” he said. “No matter what the homily is, it is always applicable to something that is going on in my work life…It keeps me grounded. My Catholic faith guides me in everything I do. I don’t think I would be as good of a lawyer or person if that wasn’t part of my life.”