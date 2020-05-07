Priest hopes Catholics will always remember the eternal values

ORLANDO | COVID-19 has made it impossible for parishioners to enjoy their wholesome congregations. Florida’s churches have all closed, forcing Mass to go online and disrupting the everyday normalcy the faithful always have enjoyed.

It is safe to say the priests in 2020 are also experiencing a new way of life during these last few months. In the Diocese of Palm Beach, one priest shared how he has had to adjust his day-to-day practices. His diligence towards his faith has not deterred, and he understands this roadblock is only temporary.

The Florida Catholic spoke with Father Dennis Gonzales, interim parish administrator from St. Ann Parish in West Palm Beach, about how he has been continuing his holy duties to his Catholic community during the quarantine. One part of his routine that is consistent — celebrating daily Mass. Except these days, the Mass in online.

“I still follow the same routine as regards praying, reading and exercising,” he said. “However, I have extra time to follow up on some backlogs, e.g., organizing files and clearing my office cabinets from old stuff. I also make phone calls to our parishioners to check how they are doing.”

He interacts with them on a personal level, too. “I write Easter cards and sent them to some elderly folks I know. I have time to refine my Sunday homilies and some spiritual thoughts about the pandemic and post them on my Facebook site and our parish website. People are appreciative of every word of inspiration in this tumultuous time.”

Indeed, with parishioners unable to attend Mass, they need the presence of a helpful priest even more so. Social distancing has changed the way he operates when in public.

“We are very particular in following the guidelines on social distancing and infection control,” he said. “We accommodate parishioners who asked for the Sacraments, observing proper distancing. I also visit a local hospital and administer the Sacrament of Anointing to dying patients, wearing the appropriate protective equipment.”

Father Gonzales and his staff at St. Ann continue to help the homeless. “Our parish continues to provide food for the homeless seven days a week—I thank the staff of St. Ann Place for their dedication and bravery to be in the frontline to serve our most vulnerable and least fortunate sisters and brothers.”

Assisting other priests in this moment of crisis is a joy for Father Gonzales, as well. “We helped each other by being available to share our experiences and thoughts on how to handle some pastoral concerns during the pandemic,” he said. “We also cover some calls from neighboring parishes whose priests may not be able to respond to hospital emergencies because of physical conditions or constraints.”

With hope and prayer, the quarantine could be lifted soon. Some restrictions in Florida are already allowing for public enjoyment. Father Gonzales wants to rejoice with his parishioners when the time is right. “I am thinking of celebrating Thanksgiving Mass,” he said. “I am chaplain to the Catholic Medical Association of Palm Beach Diocese, a group of doctors and healthcare professionals — so I am thinking of celebrating thanksgiving Mass with our front liners and parishioners. God has given us strength, patience and perseverance to go through this ordeal.”

He recites the Holy Father when providing advice to his St. Ann flock and other Catholics in Florida. “Pope Francis offers us comforting words, saying, ‘If you cannot go to confession, take your sorrow to God.’ The Pope also said to unite with one another in this difficult time in the spiritual communion of the Holy Eucharist. These are practices that are highly recommended when it is not possible to receive the Sacraments. It is a great act of charity to follow the call of our authorities and protect and support each other and our already exhausted healthcare workers and front liners.”

Knowing how difficult it is for the West Palm Beach community to endure the inability to step foot in their churches, Father Gonzales recommends standing firm with the suggestions of Florida’s officials for their own safety. “In this difficult time when public safety is at stake and congregating as a group would mean exposing ourselves and others to harm, not going to Mass is a form of our sacrifice. This is something that is missing in our lives. However, we have to be in solidarity with our authorities and the healthcare professionals who plead to those of us who can stay home to stay home.”

Father Gonzales’ words of wisdom for his Catholic community across the world reveal his genuine love and consideration he has for their well-beings. “Like the storm, this tumultuous time will also pass,” he said. “We will one day celebrate the normalcy of life. In the meantime, let us take the opportunity to discover the treasures that hide behind the stillness, emptiness, and isolation.”

Persistence, sacrifice, and appreciation will be what gets a Catholic through these hard times. “This pandemic exposes those things that are temporary, and those things that are eternal,” he said.

Father Gonzales goes into the future with a glad heart and positive outlook knowing that brighter days are quickly arriving. “I think that moving forward, let us not forget the lessons and values we learn from this experience. Let us appreciate our life’s every moment. It is important to impress upon ourselves to put more weight on those things that are truly lasting and meaningful.”