Global pandemic brings worldwide unity through charity

ORLANDO | This May 5, 2020 begins #GivingTuesdayNow, a new day of kindness inspired from the dire effects of the coronavirus.

Formed in 2012, GivingTuesday is a global movement hoping to set free the individual and collective powers of people and businesses around the globe to encourage goodwill.

There is no one way to engage. Any act of kindness towards others is their goal. If you see that a neighbor needs assistance or a stranger you pass on the street needs help, GivingTuesday hopes you will remember to help them. Any type of social justice that brings together and highlights the optimism in people is the objective.

“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday.

“#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”

The ministry of the Florida Catholic is participating in Giving Tuesday, too. To support our ministry text unselfie to 44-321.

May 5, 2020 is GivingTuesday’s second recognized day for national motivation. It’s regularly scheduled day of goodwill is Dec. 1, 2020.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesdayNow on Twitter. For youth interested in joining the movement, visit GivingTuesdayKids.org for inspiration and project ideas.