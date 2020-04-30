Virtual voices unite online

Orchestrated by Theatre and Choir Director Lisa Clark, several alumni of Bishop Verot and current high school choir members sing along during a Zoom session. Click ON THE PHOTO for the video. (Screenshot)

ORLANDO | For well over one month, Florida has felt the effects of the coronavirus. The beaches, the stores, the schools, and the churches have watched their futures freeze in limbo as America continues to fight against the pandemic.

But that hasn’t stopped people of faith from celebrating and worshipping God. Catholic schools and parishes have adapted to the times using technology to combat isolation, and taking advantage of virtual avenues to practice the faith.

And some of those avenues feature beautiful music longing to be shared.

Verot Choir Goes Virtual

Music has always been an important part of Danielle Latell’s faith journey. A senior at Bishop Verot High School, she is an active member of the Fort Myers school’s Catholic choir.

“Singing has always been my favorite way to worship and express my love for God,” Danielle said. “And being able to take a class and be in a club that does just that is unbelievable to me.”

Danielle has taken a choir class since the fourth grade. This year, her class is spearheaded by Lisa Clark, theatre manager at Bishop Verot. Although Danielle is not technically enrolled in the choir class, she does partake in the choir club offered by the school.

Danielle reminisced about the good times she had performing with her classmates in the past and her involvement in the virtual choir just recently. She described participating with her friends virtually to sing the song “Sanctuary” as “awesome.”

“It definitely brought back memories at Verot,” she said. “We would sing ‘Sanctuary’ at Mass and often during the schoolwide events, so that song choice was just a way of bringing us all back together again, which I think is really beautiful.”

The school posted the performance on its Facebook page (@BishopVerot), with each member’s face in separate boxes lighting up the screen at once. But performing the song virtually did present challenges.

“It was definitely different from our normal method of singing in that each of us had to separately record our parts while listening to the soundtrack, which our choir teacher put all together in perfect timing,” she said.

When it comes to the platform to sing, the teen sees both online and, in a classroom, as positive. “I think both ways have their perks,” Danielle said. “Singing in a club or classroom atmosphere provides more of a sense of community and togetherness while also making it quick and easy to jump from section to section of music. In contrast, virtual singing makes it easier to isolate your individual part and learn it more effectively, since we can tune ourselves to our instructor and the music.”

It is not the method that matters, but the ability to worship Christ through song that makes Danielle happy. She considers her time in the choir at Verot as a major moment in her life.

“Getting involved in the choir has been hands down one of the best things that’s happened to me at Verot. It is such an open and positive atmosphere, and everyone there shares a common love for singing, as well as representing the faith and our school through music,” she said. “I know for a fact that I will never stop singing no matter where I go, and I definitely plan on joining an a cappella group in college.”

Danielle knows that her future will remain good-spirited because of her days at Bishop Verot. “My faith and relationship with God have both grown stronger throughout my four years at Verot, and no matter where life takes me I never will let that go.”

Devoted Teacher at the Helm

Along with the Lord, Danielle credited her music teacher, Clark, for training and honing her ability to sing in the choir. “Choir these past few years has been such a blessing, and I just want to say thank you to Mrs. Clark for being the best music teacher and chorus/theater director, from fourth grade to senior year, that I could have ever asked for.”

And Clark is indeed a seasoned veteran when it comes to teaching choir. After teaching choir for three years at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers, she began teaching at Bishop Verot in 2013. While Clark has found the transition to virtual choir as needed, she said it does have its drawbacks.

“It’s very difficult and unfortunately for the students, the reward is very delayed,” Clark said. “With normal choirs, it’s instant gratification to hear those harmonies you’ve learned combined with the other voices in the choir and it can be a motivator to keep practicing. With all the technology we currently have, there’s still just no way to run a live choir rehearsal where you can hear everyone. Instead, I record parts for them, e-mail them, and they learn them at home.”

Nonetheless, as all great teachers are experiencing the transformation to online instruction, Clark has adapted to the change, too.

“Since the virtual choir videos take a lot of time to edit on my end, we probably won’t learn too much new music,” she said. “We’ll record the songs we’ve learned so far this semester and possibly a new one.”

The current crisis has flipped upside-down many of the school’s ability to follow their curriculum appropriately. But Clark looked at the quarantine on the bright side.

“In the choir class, we’re focusing more on the music theory end of things, which we normally only cover minimally because of the pressure of upcoming performances and monthly school liturgies,” she said. “In that way, it’s a blessing because the students are growing into more well-rounded musicians and hopefully, it will help them be able to read music better in the future. It also gives me some good groundwork for next year’s classes.”

She said her students may not find the virtual choir process as fun as others might expect. “It’s tough for them,” she said. “But I think they enjoyed putting together the first virtual choir video. Part of why kids love being in choir and theater is the feeling of togetherness, and right now they’re missing that shared experience of performing together. But it is nice to have a final product that they can be proud of, and that’s why it was worth it for me to learn how to create the virtual choir videos.”

Clark hasn’t allowed the self-isolation rules to infiltrate her devotion to Christ. Teaching music to her students and keeping busy within the Church is what keeps Clark’s momentum going.

“I’m also a cantor at St. John XXIII (Parish in Fort Myers),” Clark said. “So, a lot of the time when I’m at Mass, I have to shift my focus back and forth between experiencing the Mass and leading the congregation. With the Zoom and Google Masses that our priests have been putting together, I can really listen to the liturgy and focus on the word and the liturgy itself. It’s also been fun switching back and forth between our Verot liturgies and St. John XXIII liturgies. I love that the priests have all put such an effort into figuring out the technology so we can all still celebrate our faith together.”

Although all Florida schools have been canceled for the remainder of the year, Clark has a full schedule. The Bishop Verot choir is currently working on a song from our concert, “The Moon and Me.” Clark still expects to navigate the musical, “Beauty and the Beast,” with her students, with hopes to perform the show over the summer.

Virtual Priests

Along with Catholic school teachers adjusting to virtual performances, a duo of Miami’s priests seem to have modified their sessions quite nicely. Father Alexander Rivera, parochial vicar of the Church of the Epiphany, has made quite a name for himself lately as one component of a pair who sings for his congregation online. His guitar-playing counterpart, Father Jose Alvarez, who has a graduate degree in theatre, has joined along to celebrate the Lord by using virtual platforms to reach his flock.

Father Rivera wanted his parishioners’ faith to continue to thrive during these times when they are unable to attend Mass. “The hope is that people will remain connected to their church family and not put faith ‘on the back burner’ simply because they cannot physically go to the church,” he said.

“Hopefully,” Father Alvarez added, “it encourages them (parishioners) to pro-actively check the parish website, be consistently engaged and discover new avenues of communication.”

In the recent past, Fathers Rivera and Alvarez made short videos of themselves singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Road” and The Beatles “Here Comes the Sun” in hopes that their parishioners will stay positive throughout the pandemic.

Father Rivera has a background for song of many years but is uncertain if those skits with Father Alvarez will stick around. “I really cannot see it becoming a regular ‘thing,’” he said. “There is a strong sense within me that these songs and music are kind of ‘therapy’ for this situation in which we find ourselves.”

Father Alvarez enjoys the song-making activity he shares with Father Rivera. “We try not to take ourselves too seriously and that helps as well,” Father Alvarez said. “We’re just two amateurs doing the best we can to inspire people and having fun in the process. We both have a little bit of performing arts background. We are usually comfortable in front of viewers.” They don’t have a music plan when it comes to their performances, Father Alvarez noted. “We have no idea what we’ll play from week to week. We’re making it up as we go along.”

Up until the statewide quarantine, Father Rivera’s history with using virtual technology was limited. Since then, he has been in contact with his parishioners at Epiphany Church in Miami, holding Sunday Mass and weekly Friday School Masses. He looks forward to the reflections and new updates, meditations and positive videos he posts each week to assist his parishioners who cannot attend Mass with him.

Father Alvarez uses virtual technology, but would rather communicate in person. “I’ve used it sparingly in the past,” he said. “I am open to its use for predominately informational purposes, but one must be cautious to think that a virtual experience can replace personal face to face encounters in ministry.”

When he is able to communicate with his parishioners, Father Rivera advises his then to keep sacred the Sacraments as he knows the self-isolation can bring forth a monotonous attitude. While the crisis texts everyone in many ways, it has offered them the opportunity to “look within themselves to discover God with them.”.

In that vain, Father Alvarez advised turn-off negative reports, and tune into prayer. “Focus more on all that is life-giving, inspiring and hopeful and limit exposure to the excess of ‘tragic news,’” he said. “While one needs to be informed of what is happening, one must nurture a ‘culture of life’ within and not be overwhelmed by ‘culture of death’ we see in our midst.”

Father Rivera is considering keeping the virtual communication going even after the quarantine is lifted to help those who still cannot attend Mass. “I think we should consider the possibility of continuing to transmit Sunday Mass on a regular basis, for the sake of the elderly, ill, or those otherwise unable to attend Mass,” he said. However, he doesn’t want his parishioners to neglect coming to Mass if they can. “Church at home is not at all the goal,” he said. “I think our parishioners appreciate the efforts we are making to communicate with them, and they do seem to like seeing their church, of which they are rightly proud, on a weekly basis.”

If they decide to keep the music performances going after the quarantine is lifted is still undecided. “We’re open to it,” Father Alvarez said, “but we’ll gauge the pulse of things when we get there.” The Epiphany choir haven’t met up to practice due to social distancing demands. But there is hope the choir will resume later on this year. “Hopefully, they can perform as usual, if not, we’ll see what can be reasonably accommodated.”