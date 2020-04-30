Mass remembers victims of child abuse

Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks during an April 21, 2020, Mass celebrated to remember the victims of sexual abuse of minors, from the Catholic Center in Venice. (COURTESY)

Venice | For the first 12 years of his Episcopacy, Bishop Frank J. Dewane had celebrated public Masses in April to allow people to come together for the prayer intentions of all victims of child abuse and for the victims of child abuse and particularly for the victims of abuse by clergy.

“We were unable to publicly do that this year, so we do it virtually through a livestream,” said Bishop Dewane at the beginning of a Mass April 21, 2020, which was streamed live on the Diocese of Venice Facebook page and can be viewed there at any time.

Bishop Dewane stressed that the focus in the Church must be on the victims who have suffered a violation of trust. “Victims who come forward – they address you; they address me; they address Holy Mother Church – and they don’t feel their testimony is believed or that it is accepted. Healing for the victims of sexual abuse can only take place when they know that they have been heard and action taken.”

Progress has been made in the United States, and around the world, in how the Catholic Church responds to allegations of abuse through Safe Environment programs and how abuse cases are handled at the Diocesan level, Bishop Dewane said. In the Diocese of Venice there are established protocols that come into effect if/when a victim comes forward. This process ensures that the victim is treated with compassion, that the case is heard, and appropriate action is taken.

Bishop Dewane also explained the role of the Review Board, an advisory committee, whose sole focus is to address abuse allegations, comprised primarily of laity who are a body of experts that can be called upon immediately to respond. A key part of this effort is the Victims Assistance Coordinator, someone that anyone within the Diocese can call and report an incident of abuse and the Coordinator will set about then to investigate and to advise the Diocese. This person can talk to the victim and works with the Review Board so that victim feels that he/she has been heard in regard to the abuse that occurred to them. In the wake of the past few years of national scandal, the Victims Assistance Coordinator has been given more authority to pursue investigations.

The Diocesan response to allegation of abuse functions within the legal jurisdictions of the local communities, Bishop Dewane added. For example, the Department of Children and Families is immediately notified if a case involves a minor in the state of Florida.

Bishop Dewane concluded by calling upon everyone to work together to stamp out sexual abuse, help to protect children, as well as pledge to listen to and help heal those who come forward.

“We have to listen, to believe and to set about to investigate. We must be vigilant. If we see something, tell someone.”

The Mass was held during April, which is Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month, which in 1983 was established by the U.S. Congress. In keeping with continued efforts to nationally promote the awareness of child abuse and neglect, the Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops joined in promoting this effort.

The Diocese of Venice is committed to providing a comprehensive program in an effort to protect the most vulnerable from all types of abuse. In addition to the Masses, each year the Diocese of Venice conducts Safe Environment Program training sessions for thousands, including clergy, religious and laity who work or volunteer in the Diocese.

The mission of the Safe Environment Program is to provide education for all employees (clergy, religious and laity), those volunteers and others regularly involved with minors, and parents, about the issue of abuse of children, including the detection, prevention and reporting of child abuse. In addition, the Safe Environment Program has a component which includes training sessions for children and young people in Catholic schools.

The Diocese annually undergoes a comprehensive audit by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection to ensure that the Diocese of Venice is in compliance with current directives.