Parish outreach ministry increases community support during COVID-19

PALM CITY | The Lux Christi Outreach and Food Pantry Ministry at Holy Redeemer Church in Palm City has increased its support of families in need due to the effects of COVID-19.

Focused on its mission to be a true witness of the light of Christ, Lux Christi provides financial and basic life necessities to Martin County residents who are unemployed, suffering from illness, looking for utility and rent supplement or are in need of food.

“We anticipate more needs now because of the coronavirus. Our Lux Christi ministry has been a great success and the people have been very generous and supportive,” said Father Martin B. Mulqueen, pastor of Holy Redeemer Church.

In 2018, Father Mulqueen turned to Adriana and Joseph Carr, parishioners with previous ministry experience, to take charge of the outreach stewardship program. After careful consideration of the community’s needs, Adrianna and Joseph shaped the program into an all-encompassing outreach center for Martin County residents.

“Our parishioners and community have been wonderful donating food, clothing, toiletries, school supplies, cash, gift cards, diapers and so much more. We are amazed at how great our parishioners are,” said Adriana.

Joseph was thankful to the Martin County community as well. “Martin County businesses, schools, churches and Seacoast Bank have been so generous to us by donating thousands of pounds of canned goods to our food pantry.”

Due to COVID-19, Lux Christi has transitioned to the digital processing of assistance applications. For clients requesting food, goods will be delivered contact-free to vehicles or other modes of transportation. In order to adhere to the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines, the office is currently closed to walk-ins.

The food pantry at Holy Redeemer Church in Palm City is open Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations of non-perishable foods, diapers (baby and adult), diaper wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste and other general toiletries are greatly appreciated. Donations may be dropped off at the Lux Christi box in the parish hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 772-286-3371.