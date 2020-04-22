Tips for healthcare workers (and everyone) to stay healthy

A nurse in New York City wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank health care workers April 16, 2020. (Mike Segar, Reuters | CNS)

ORLANDO | America is at war with COVID-19. Residents have not experienced anything like this in quite some time, with the last airborne disease, the measles, going nation-wide throughout the 1980s, killing some 10,000 people.

As the coronavirus pandemic has stretched across the United States, more than 700,000 thousand cases have been confirmed with testing, and nearly 40,000 people have died from complications of the illness.

The susceptibility of contracting the coronavirus have people — including healthcare workers — off guard. The potential to contract the illness jumps at a geometric rate for essential workers, such as grocery store workers and gas station attendants.

For healthcare workers, the odds of encountering COVID-19 is at the forefront of their minds. The Florida Catholic spoke with Catherine Galda, the director of Behavioral Health Services at Catholic Charities in Central Florida to discuss various ways healthcare workers (and all workers) can maintain proper well-being during these difficult times.

“Being on the frontlines of helping marginalized families during a crisis like COVID-19 can be both rewarding and stressful,” Galda said. “However, the added stress of an outbreak like COVID-19 and the uncertainty it brings may make it difficult to be present and fulfill your work responsibilities. It is important to take care of your mental health and focus on the things you can control.”

HELP YOURSELF FIRST

The healthcare profession is always demanding, requiring workers operate at full throttle all throughout the day. And now, with the pressures of the virus engrossing the country, these healthcare workers find it even more troublesome to take a break. Galda encourages down time.

“Give yourself permission to do one nourishing activity each day,” she said. “When you work in any form of human services, your job is to take care of your clients and provide for their needs. Don’t forget to take care of your own needs.”

She advises staffers to continue to eat healthy foods and get adequate sleep. Most of all, Galda suggested taking “10 minutes of alone time to reflect or take 10 minutes during your lunch break to recharge” ensuring the workers stay energized.

Healthcare worker responsibilities are at an all-time high right now. Longer hours, no days off, and all-around hectic schedules that include taking care of their own families can negatively affect the mindset of a healthcare worker. It is important to set boundaries.

“In a time of crisis, we may have more than our normal list of responsibilities and this can impact our mental health and well-being,” Galda said. “If you are feeling overwhelmed, it may be time to say no. At work, you can express your concerns to find an effective solution with your team.”

RELIEVE STRESS

Stress is abundant and at every turn with workers in the healthcare industry feeling the brunt of it. Galda recommended common approaches to keep a clear mind and healthy body during the pandemic.

After leaving the workplace, she suggested setting a routine that should begin with time alone.

“Try implementing a relaxation ritual to decompress from your workday. This can be by going for a short walk before entering your home,” she said, adding enjoying calming music during the ride home can help. “Listening to some stress relieving music before turning your car off” can rid stress. “This grace period can be used to ‘sanitize’ yourself from bringing in germs from the outside world. Start by removing your shoes at the entrance, taking a shower as soon as possible, and putting away your work clothes in a clothes hamper.”

Exercise is more important now than ever. With most Americans working from home and self-isolating themselves, worries about mental/physical health and proper eating habits are a concern. Francoise Mathieu, a compassion fatigue specialist, proposed routine exercises as a solution.

“We tell our clients how important physical exercise is,” she said. “One busy counseling service hired a yoga instructor to come once a week to their office and everyone chipped in their $10 and did yoga together at lunch. Another agency said that they had created a walking club, and that a group of helpers walk outside for 30 minutes three times a week. The key to actually increasing physical exercise is to be realistic in the goals we set out for ourselves. If you don’t exercise at all, aiming to walk around the block twice a week is a realistic goal, running a 10km run in two weeks is not.”

Galda concurred. “Movement of any kind and to our fitness level is a must during times of heightened anxiety and stress. The energy we burn with physical exertion relaxes our bodies by burning off the anxious energy that is created during stressful times… Eating nutritiously, drinking plenty of water, and getting enough rest are integral to health and to being able to manage the stressful situation we are in.”

SEEK OUT HELP

If regular avenues are not helping build a healthy lifestyle, perhaps it is time to contact professional assistance. Even those who help others for a living need help themselves. Family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors should be ready to lend a helping hand.

“Updates are being delivered daily that affect our work and home life which can leave us feeling stressed or overwhelmed,” Galda said. “In times like these it is important to ask for support.” For healthcare workers, “remember to voice your needs to your supervisor so they can advocate for you. In your personal life, communicate with loved ones about what your needs are and see who can help.”

And if situations become too stressful, Galda wants healthcare workers to know that seeking out professional help is always an option.

“Mental health has gone virtual… Momentum is building that acknowledges mental health on the same plane as physical health care. No longer is it pushed to the background as something to be ashamed of or hidden,” she said. “We all may be experiencing some combination of these things: an increase in worry, changes to your sleeping and eating pattern, increase irritability, unable to focus or concentrate, increase in negative thoughts.”

While Galda said those feelings are normal reactions to the current situation, if those feelings are also impacting one’s ability to “live, laugh, love, or learn over an extended period it may be time to seek professional help.”

“If you are unsure about whether or not you need additional help, reach out to Catholic Charities Behavioral Health Services team for guidance,” Galda said. “Right now, many counselors are providing convenient online counseling options.”