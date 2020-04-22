Restaurant finds hope among Catholic school community

Vero Beach | Being small business owners, Mark and Karen Santangelo have gone through difficult times with their Vero Beach restaurant, Kountry Kitchen, before. However, closing their restaurant due to COVID-19 is a new phase of uncertainty for the family.

“We stayed open as long as we could,” said Karen, “but after learning of coronavirus cases nearby, we didn’t want to risk spreading the virus or exposing our customers.”

Kountry Kitchen may be closed due to COVID-19, like many local businesses, but the beloved community restaurant went out on a high note before shutting its doors in late March. Karen, who works at St. Helen School in Vero Beach as an office assistant, turned to her school family to help consume recently ordered food product and raise money to cover that month’s payroll for restaurant employees.

Through tremendous support from Lisa Bell, school principal, the restaurant hosted a St. Helen School Day where families received 10% off their carryout orders and teachers ate free. Bell advertised through school emails and social media to encourage families to order from Kountry Kitchen. She even arranged to subsidize the remaining cost of food through school fundraising; approximately $11,000 was raised that day.

“The school community not only helped us make sure food product didn’t go to waste, but also ensured that our employees could be compensated for their hard work before closing,” said Karen.

Despite the fact that the restaurant is the Santangelos’ largest source of income, their main concern was being able to support their staff as long as they could. Mark, who is also the restaurant manager, created a plan to rotate the 25 employees so that everyone had the opportunity to work shifts. When that became hard to maintain, Mark made the difficult decision to close the restaurant.

“In the 20 years we’ve been here, this is definitely the hardest we’ve been hit financially. But more than that, it’s hard to see our employees, who are family to us, out of work,” reflected Mark. “Many of them have worked for us since we opened, and this is their only source of income. I’m glad we could at least support them through the end of the month.”

Karen shared that when the restaurant initially transitioned to carry out only, they took the precaution of asking customers to remain in their cars while orders were brought outside. “The whole parking lot was full of our regular customers honking and cheering from their cars to us and one another.”

She also stated that during the first couple of days after closing, Kountry Kitchen received 48 voice messages from local customers sending encouragement and kind words. “We’re a mom-and-pop shop, so everybody knows everybody. I was amazed at how our community rallied together to help us out.”

The Santangelos’ cherishing of their restaurant family stems from their own tight-knit family unit fostered at St. Helen School. Their daughter, Grace, is a permanent substitute teacher at St. Helen School and the four Santangelo children graduated from the school as well. “It’s a big adjustment living minimally off our savings and just my paycheck, but it’s put into perspective what’s really important. Plus, we’re able to grow closer as a family as we rally together to get through this.”