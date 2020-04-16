Faith community answers call for PPE

Caragh Francello, and eighth-grade student at St. Joseph School, sets up her at-home sewing stantion and shows an example of the masks she is making for her home parish to distribute. (COURTESY)

Palm Beach Gardens | While preventing the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, Deborah Hale pulled out her sewing machine and fabric scraps and sat down to make homemade masks. Hale, who teaches family sciences at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, had learned about the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) — masks, gloves, gowns — among healthcare workers and hospitals battling with COVID-19.

“Sitting at home, I felt out of sorts. I wanted to be useful and help where I could, even if I was stuck at home,” Hale said. “Instead of going down that rabbit hole of worry and fear, I decided to use my talents to stay faithful and do good.”

Hale recently heard about the 100 million mask challenge on social media. This challenge was originated by the American Hospital Association as a call to action to increase production and distribution of PPE to health care workers across the country.

After reading online about how to make an effective non-surgical mask, Hale got to work using the supplies she already had in her home. Having always enjoyed sewing, she used her stock of fabric, thread and elastic and even found ways to use pipe cleaners for the portion of the mask that goes around the nose. By the end of spring break, Hale had sewn 100 masks, which she delivered to a drop off station near Grandview Marketplace in West Palm Beach.

Hale said her decision to offer her time and talent was something she strives to do often as a Catholic school teacher. “It’s an ingrained part of our nature at Cardinal Newman to help others where we can with what we can. Everyone has the ability to do something, no matter how small the gesture.”

Caragh Francello, an eighth grader at St. Joseph School in Stuart, also made masks for local healthcare workers. Caragh learned about the shortage firsthand from a classmate whose mother works at a doctor’s office. Doctors and nurses there were worried about the shortage, so Caragh began researching instructions on how to make the masks correctly.

The hardest part, however, was acquiring the appropriate materials for the project. That’s when Caragh approached the arts and environment ministry at her parish. Led by Kimberly Blazie, the ministry assists with decorating the church and parish hall for holidays and events. The supplies usually kept on hand for these projects were repurposed for mask-making.

Blazie made kits out of the supplies and then sent out a volunteer call among parishioners. Caragh committed to making 30 masks and quickly set up a sewing station at home. Caragh first learned to sew through her interest in cosplay, a performance art where individuals make their own costumes to roleplay fictional characters.

“I’ve developed a talent and love for sewing, so what better way to do what I love than support a great cause by sewing masks?” the teen said.

As she works her way through the masks, Caragh also completes her virtual learning tasks for St. Joseph School. “I can make about one to three (masks) a day,” she said. “It’s relaxing and a great way to keep my mind off worrying about things right now. Plus, it’s a small thing I can do to help those suffering right now.”

While Hale and Caragh set up their home sewing stations, Piper Aircraft in Vero Beach is transitioning to the large-scale generation of PPE. Piper Aircraft has offered aviators throughout the world single and twin-engine aircraft for more than 80 years and is on track to be the first general aviation aircraft manufacturer in the world to certify the safety features of Garmin Autoland.

At the company, John Carroll High School parent Jackie Carlon, senior director of Marketing and Communications, and John Bowman, fellow high school parent and senior manager of Manufacturing Engineering, Tooling and Training, are brining Piper Aircraft’s face shield project to the forefront.

“When we realized that there was a severe shortage in PPE for our local healthcare workers, the executive leaders at Piper started looking into how to change our current work functions into making face shields,” Carlon said. “This mission resonated with me on a deeper level. How can I, as a Catholic, use my time, talent and treasure for the good of others?”

Bowman also connected with this message and so he, and a team of skilled technicians, got to work on developing a face shield that is effective and easy to produce. After making alterations to a face shield pattern they acquired online, Bowman and his team established an assembly line in less than one day. The line consists of nine stations and generates one shield every eight to 10 seconds. The line can assemble 3,000 shields a day, and the company is hoping to launch a second line as materials become available.

The shields are made from a pliable polycarbonate plastic, foam and elastic. One sheet of plastic yields 40 face shields but, as many others in the PPE-making game have noted, elastic is hard to come by. Carlon stated that their supply procurement team, and many of their vendors and clients, have come together to offer what they can in the way of materials.

“We are working hard to keep the supply chain going. We’ll drive or fly where we need to get materials for these shields. As long as we have a healthy workforce and are able to remain open, we’ll keep on generating PPE for the healthcare heroes in our community,” said Carlon.

Carlon shared that just as the engineering process was underway, Cleveland Clinic contacted Piper Aircraft and inquired about its plan. The aircraft company is now working to meet the hospital’s needs and are well beyond generating 4,000 shields, which will be delivered to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and other local healthcare organizations. Additionally, Piper Aircraft will donate over 1300 3M, N95 approved masks to the hospital.

In the meantime, Carlon and Bowman continue to be examples of service to their families. Carlon has encouraged her daughter Grace, a recent graduate from John Carroll High School, to assist at work by taking staff’s temperatures and recording the status of their general health. Her son Jack, who is a sophomore at John Carroll High School, has also taken an interest in his family’s efforts at Piper Aircraft.

Bowman’s oldest son, Conor, is a recent graduate from the high school, and his younger son, Aidan, is currently a junior. “I think the boys have seen how rewarding it is to help the community in dire times. It’s important that I, along with Piper Aircraft, show how people can rise to the occasion and be examples of fortitude and collaboration to help those in need.”