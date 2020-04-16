Catholic cemeteries maintain during virus’ limitations

ORLANDO | With Americans feeling the coronavirus’ restrictive wave influence their everyday lives, Catholic ceremonies are not immune of restrictions.

The easiness to spread contagion has affected how family and friends celebrate the recently deceased in Catholic traditions in both the church and cemetery settings. In accordance to federal and statewide rules, Catholic institutions have imposed strict guidelines for those on cemetery grounds, limiting both time allotted and mourners able to visit.

Dan Lewis, administrator at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in the Diocese of Palm Beach, discussed how the virus has affected funerals, visitations, and staff.

“Our mourners and visitors have been very, very good about the new rules and completely understand,” Lewis said, also noting that the visiting hours of the cemetery have remained unchanged. “We have placed signage all over the cemetery reminding our family, mourners and visitors about the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and regulations. After the committal services families and mourners are asked to move 50 feet away from staff or return to their cars before staff starts the burial process and entombments.”

Social distancing has become a crucial part to staying healthy. Funeral services are no different. “We have asked our funeral directors to limit the services to families only, but it is impossible to regulate,” he said. “Our mourners and families have been great to self-regulate themselves.”

The day of a funeral typically brings a massive motorcade en route to a cemetery. Luckily, it seems as if the good people of the Diocese of Palm Beach police themselves to keep order. “At this time, we have not experienced car loads of people except three weeks ago we had a service before CDC regulations of about 250 people,” Lewis said.

The staff at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery have been well-trained by Lewis. “All staff must wear face protections and gloves at all committal services,” Lewis said. “Staff are scheduled in rotation shifts, with one group staying home to ensure coverage in the event of staff illness.”

Mary Jo Frick, executive director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Miami, said Our Lady Queen of Heaven in Fort Lauderdale and Our Lady of Mercy in Doral are adhering to regulations set forth by the CDC, allowing only 10 members of the family at any funeral services. “We are doing our absolute best to assist the funeral homes and families of those dealing with loss during this period,” Frick said. “It is hard to imagine how this is affecting them without no friends or (extended) family able to attend.”

Except for families with spaces, cemetery chapels are closed. All paperwork is converting to electronic means and only two family members may arrive at the cemetery for begin burial procedures. Because of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ shelter-in-place rules, which would likely allow one funeral parade onto the cemetery property, Catholic Cemeteries is considering stopping all visitation. Any mourners allowed “must withdraw at least 10 feet prior to the lowering of the casket or placement of the casket or urn in one of the mausoleums,” Frick said.

Father Christopher Marino of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Miami discussed the new guidelines to conduct funerals held in March.

“We did clean the pews before the people came in with Clorox wipes,” he said, adding he reminded the mourners about social distancing. “Before the Mass began, I explained because of the situation we found ourselves in I would not be able to distribute the holy Eucharist but said that however we can take this time for spiritual communion. And they were all fine with it. Also, the cathedral is very big space so it’s easy to do social distancing.”

And while the mourners did grieve during the funerals from several feet from each other, Father Marino felt their pain. “These people just wanted to hug each other. It just wasn’t reasonable at that moment to do it even though emotionally you just want to hold each other and grab each other.”