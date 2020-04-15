Local parishes guide Catholics through virtual platforms

Father Victor Ulto celebrated Mass live at St. Bernadette Church in Port St. Lucie March 21, 2020. The video appeared later on YouTube with the post, “Good Morning friends! Join us for Fr. Ulto’s first online Daily Mass starting in just a few minutes. Click the link below to watch and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel and to click the notification bell so you don’t miss a single video.” (SCREENSHOT)

Palm Beach Gardens | Just as the camera began to roll for the taping of his first live streaming Mass, Father Victor Ulto looked out into the congregation expecting to see his regular parishioners sitting in the pews. Instead, what he saw was an empty St. Bernadette Church.

“I greatly miss all my parishioners. I can just picture their smiling faces and exactly where they would have been sitting,” said Father Ulto, pastor of the Port St. Lucie church.

Like many priests in the Diocese of Palm Beach, Father Ulto is adjusting to celebrating Mass live via the parish’s social media platforms in order to reach parishioners quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the diocese’s recently implemented liturgical precautions, thousands of faithful are unable to physically attend Mass at their local parishes.

This, said Father Ulto, makes the current circumstances even more difficult to bear for those relying on their faith to see them through. “The Eucharist is the source of life for Catholics. As a priest, it is my job to do everything in my power to bring that gift to the flock, even if that means using Facebook and YouTube. In times like these, I’m learning to not take that gift—the ability to come together to receive communion—for granted.”

At the heart of these activities carried out from afar is the idea that spiritual closeness is not lost. “As long as the Mass is offered and the faithful participate in the act of Spiritual Communion with an earnest heart,” Father Ulto said. “God’s blessing will come over his people no matter where they are.”

Father Richard George, pastor of St. Anastasia Church in Fort Pierce, likewise found himself accommodating the need for live streaming capability. “In this time of isolation,” said Father George, “the Church’s role is to be that source of connection for the faithful. Perhaps not so surprisingly, we’re reaching more people with the live streamed Mass.” According to the parish’s social media analytics, the first live streamed Mass drew 1,500 views.

In addition, Father George is joining his flock on this trying journey by creating a daily update from the pastor, which he posts on the church website and Facebook page. “I want to make sure that our parishioners know they’re not alone; we’re walking through this together,” Father George said.

At Ascension Church in Boca Raton, bringing the Mass to those at home is an effort lead by Cindy Nau, communications director. Nau said it was a work of the Holy Spirit that they acquired new audio and visual equipment just before the onset of COVID-19. “We’re so fortunate to have the necessary equipment to adapt to the new normal of live streaming Mass,” she said. “Our pastor, Father Gavin Badway, delivers such wonderful homilies that our parishioners would be devastated to miss. I’m glad me and my team can do our part in bringing the Mass to the people when the people can’t come to Mass.”

Despite having strong equipment, live streaming is not without its technical difficulties. “It’s a whole new world live streaming Mass on a weekly, or daily, basis,” Nau added. “Wi-Fi connections are under strain, microphones get disconnected, and viewers might not know how to use their iPhones or computers to access the live stream. It’s all new territory that we’re navigating together.”

But a positive outcome is the preservation of immediacy—of living the Mass in real time. “When you use Facebook Live, there is the capability to write comments or send emojis during the video. Anyone watching can see these comments unfold live. I love seeing all the hearts float up over the video or the comments that say ‘Amen.’ It’s like we’re all together at Mass and still interacting with each other.”

In conjunction with using Facebook and YouTube, many churches are letting their parishioners know that there’s an app for staying in touch. Diana Flores, parish secretary at St. Juliana Church in West Palm Beach, is encouraging the faithful to download the myParish app as a way to access parish updates, messages from Father Ducasse Francois, Scripture readings and more.

“We’re working on gathering an email address for each of our parish families so that we can communicate with them directly. In the meantime, the myParish app is the best way to stay connected and learn about our live streaming Mass schedule. It’s all there in one easy location.”

Currently, 35 parishes in the Diocese of Palm Beach offer live streaming Masses and other virtual resources for faithful to access throughout this time of quarantine. Parishes that did not offer these online resources previously are now expanding their social media capabilities, reaching more people than ever. Outside of the Mass, parishes are live streaming adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, leading rosaries through YouTube, recording reflections led by deacons and priests, meditating on the Stations of the Cross and more. Parish staff are learning how to adapt with the changing environment, developing virtual evangelization skills that will serve them beyond the confines of social distancing.