Family activities for THE TRIDUUM

• Holy Thursday

DATE: April 9— The triduum begins with the Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper and ends with evening prayer on Easter Sunday.

SIGNIFICANT EVENT TIED TO THIS DAY: The day Jesus and his apostles gathered for the Passover meal. This act — the Last Supper — instituted the sacrament of holy Eucharist. Parishes re-enact the washing of the feet because Jesus washed the feet of his disciples before the meal.

HOW CAN YOUR FAMILY MAKE IT SPECIAL?: Make bread with your family or buy a special loaf of bread and break it together for dinner. During Grace think about how important it is we share in the body of Christ.

• Good Friday

DATE: April 10

SIGNIFICANT EVENT TIED TO THIS DAY: Good Friday is when the Church commemorates Jesus’ arrest, trial, crucifixion and suffering, death, and burial.

HOW CAN YOUR FAMILY MAKE IT SPECIAL?: Why is it called Good Friday? We find our salvation because Jesus sacrificed his life for us. He was sentenced to death. One of the best ways to mark this time as a family is to witness the Stations of the Cross. Some parishes re-enact the stations through a living Passion play; others have services in which Scripture is read and the 14 stations, which begins with Jesus’ arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, are focused upon.

You might know where there are outdoor Stations of the Cross, where you can journey on a path in which the stations are marked with plaques. Don’t forget to practice socal distancing as you embark upon them.

But there is also a way to mark the Stations of the Cross in your own backyard — literally. You can make a path of your own, and mark each station with a cross and Roman numerals, or drawings or photographs that signify each station. A good activity could be the family looking for artwork online, or drawing them together. Purple ribbon and paper could be used with candles. Get creative and make it a family plan.

Along with the stations, remember that Good Friday is a solemn event and a day of fasting and abstinence. Think of Jesus especially at 3 p.m. It was at about that time that Jesus died on the cross.

• Holy Saturday

DATE: April 12

SIGNIFICANT EVENT TIED TO THIS DAY: Jesus rests in the tomb.

HOW CAN YOUR FAMILY MAKE IT SPECIAL?: The Easter Vigil is an impressive, spiritual experience full of joy and tradition. The celebration begins with lighting a fire of palm fronds. (And the ashes from that fire is used in the following year’s Ash Wednesday.). After the darkness of Good Friday, the Easter Vigil (a Mass typically celebrated after sundown) focuses upon the light Jesus brought to the world by offering the ultimate sacrifice of his life. The Mass is full of rituals — from the blessing of the parish’s Easter candle to the chant of the Litany of Saints.

But this is a year unlike others in recent years. Attending the Mass in person will not be possible. But thanks to technology, families can still watch the Mass at home.

If you and your family decide to watch a vigil Mass online —whether locally streamed or somewhere farther away — take a moment to make the event extra special. Just because you are at home does not mean your living room cannot be a holy place. Dress for the occassion in whatever manner you see fit. Perhaps start watching the Mass in darkness and when it is illuminated on the screen, light the candles you had set up beforehand to celebrate the light of Christ penetrating the darkness.

And take solace in that notion — Christ as the light. Uncertainty and anxiety are heightened, and while it is a sacrifice not participating in Mass in this sacred season, perhaps the message of Easter becomes even more relevant, even more sacred. Remember, this moment — perhaps journal how you feel — because when Easter is celebrated in 2021 it might also be unlike others in recent years — but this time because of the abundance of joy.