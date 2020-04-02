Preserving stories, offering justice

Retired Lake Apopka farmworker Linda Lee stands donning a pickin-sack, a bag she wore for many years that can hold over 80 pounds of produce. (PHOTO by Maurice Beaulieu | FC)

ORLANDO | Sludging through the wet soil, carrying heavy bags of fruits and vegetables for miles each day, and facing long hours of extreme heat without any water nearby is a lifestyle many of Apopka’s black community know all too well.

Farm work was more than simply a profession to them. It was a life of honor because their diligence helped them to take care of their families and feed America. But the workers also endured racism and some of the same challenges today’s faceworkers face.

Fortunately, they have an advocate in their corner — Farmworker Association of Florida in Apopka. Over the years the organization has gathered former farmworkers in the African American community so they may tell their stories about their challenges with hope that other farmworkers won’t have to experience the same struggles.

The tapestry to tell their story includes murals, quilts and literature. The Florida Catholic spoke with Jeannie Economos, program coordinator of Pesticide Safety and Environmental Health Project at the Apopka association, along with former farmworkers and others involved in the cause. One goal of the project is the preserve the troubled past of Apopka’s black farmworkers and how the future may not hold anything different unless change happens quickly.

Retired now, two women — Carol Maner and Linda Lee — reflected on the hardships they faced as minority farmworkers working on the muck. That is the name for the soggy landscape made fertile for growing crops by draining Lake Apopka.

As a way to remember their beloved coworkers who struggled with them in the fields, the Farmworker Association of Florida have knitted quilts, promoted a book about farmworker battles, and now, are in the process of collecting donations to paint a massive mural honoring their fellow farmworkers.

“I grew up on the muck,” Maner said. “Miss days out of school to work.” Maintaining a job, even when forced at such a young age, was critical for the survival of a family. Choosing to work over attending school, therefore, was common. Many times, children, in the past, stopped going to school to help on the farm.

Linda Lee explained why Apopka’s farmworkers are still marginalized. “Because we are people of color.”

Lee’s sentiments stem from not only witnessing racism first-hand while working on the muck, but from also viewing a blatant lack of help from lawmakers in Florida. “They say when you are black, get back.”

That is why Lee is involved in crafting the quilts that honor those who struggled with her. “I speak out against injustices in my neighborhood. There were so many chemicals around us we got to breathing them in and taking them in our skin. They sprayed us in the fields from a tractor. People used to break out (with rashes),” she said. “But we needed a job and we kept working. The stuff I have seen in my life I really want to speak out against it. It was so wrong.”

Economos agreed with Lee. It is “systemic racism” that allows for disadvantages to continue harming the field workers. She added that an abuse of capitalism is also to blame.

THE LOVE FOR THEIR OWN

The farmworkers need help. They love their jobs. They want to help feed America. But they also deserve the respect they have earned. And since help at the legal level has all but been ignored, the African American farmworkers of Apopka have decided to help themselves.

“There is no help out there,” Lee said, referencing their need to show their appreciation to their fellow farmworkers.

“One of the reasons we are doing this project (mural and quilt) is because our organization is multi-ethnic,” Economos said. “Our members are Haitian, Hispanic, and African American. Every single person that does farm work deserves validation and justice. No matter what. The book and the mural project are a way to address the injustice of not having gotten anything done in all these years.”

One way the association brought attention to their cause is through the 2014 book “Fed Up: The high cost of cheap food.” In the book, it tells the stories of Lake Apopka’s many farmworkers and their unfortunate histories they suffered while collecting produce.

At the end of the day, they want acknowledgement and appreciation from Americans and politicians for their efforts, not legal dead-ends and degrading remarks.

“People used to say, ‘you dirty people, you work on the muck,’” Lee said of the comments she received from others in the community. She wants everyone to realize that “We were the ones feeding America.”

And even though the African American community of farmworkers have been subjugated many times, they are in great spirits. They look forward to their future and to the future of other black farmworkers.

“It can be positive,” Lee said. “If (lawmakers and corporations) clean up the act with the chemicals because farming is beautiful. To look and see vegetables growing and knowing that you have a part of it — it makes you feel good. We are still trying to keep hope alive. Keep a legacy alive.”

Economos said the project offers prime focus to stay on upon realizing justice for African American farmworkers in Apopka. “Farm work is a respectable and dignified job. We need to change the way we look at farm work. The history of black farmworkers has been lost. We think it is important that black farmworkers be understood as the first farmworkers that built the whole country.”

NO SIGNS OF STOPPING

The project also wants to shed light on injustices that still exist today.

“It is power of the agriculture companies,” Economos said. In the past, the association has attempted to combat the influence of pesticide companies through legal means. “We tried three times to look at class action lawsuits. We tried to get funding to do health studies … and do blood studies … and three times they were not approved.” The corporations never took responsibility, she added. “It is your own fault that you are sick (they would say).”

This roadblock is of no surprise to those involved in the farmworker profession. Economos compared the farmworker battle to the major conflict against cigarettes. In fact, she holds the war with pesticide corporations as even more grim.

“It took 50 years (for tobacco companies) to be held accountable for lung cancer and there was a clear indication from cigarettes to lung cancer,” Economos said. “For the farmworkers, they weren’t exposed to one pesticide (such as DDT and chlorpyrifos).”

Because of the plethora of pesticides used to treat crops, the chance of proving that one specific pesticide did damage to any one person is near-impossible to verify. And the fact that it takes years for any signs of pesticide effects to show, upholding the symptoms as hard evidence is unlikely.

“It takes decades (for health issues to arise),” Economos said. “There used to be signs that said these lands are contaminated on the lake, but they aren’t there anymore.”

If contracting health problems wasn’t detrimental enough for Florida’s farmworkers, the chance of passing on health issues is highly probable, as well.

“Pesticide disorders transfer from the mom and the daughter to the grandchild to the great grandchild,” Lee said.

In addition to respiratory problems, “some toxins can cause cancer,” Economos said. “They can trigger genetic mutations, but others cause low birth weight, affect the hormone system. And they can affect second and third generations.”

Maner said, “I still have these toxins in my blood.”

“My aunt had a cough all the time,” Lee said.

“It bioaccumulates up the food chain,” Economos said, adding that many of the animals around Lake Apopka has been negatively influenced.

Even though the Lake Apopka farms closed in 1998, the animal life has suffered greatly. Once work on the muck ended, officials began to flood the lake again with the hopes of bringing back the bird population. They did return. And as expected, they fed on the fish in the lake. However, the thriving of returning birds didn’t happen. Migratory birds, great blue herons and bald eagles started dying.

“It was because the birds were eating the fish that were contaminated with pesticides from the farmland,” she said. “If the birds are dying from eating the fish, then what about the people who work there?”

MONEY

Cameron Osche is an AmeriCorps volunteer who works with the Farmworker Association of Florida who also works on the preservation project. Despite growing up in a suburb outside Orlando, she was unaware of the historical negligence farmworkers of Apopka had, and still, undergo.

“I grew up in Winter Park. I didn’t know this was happening 20 minutes down the road,” she said before adding that potential bigotry towards the black farmworkers could be to blame. “I think it is interesting how quiet (the injustice) is kept—the whole impact of environmental racism in the community.”

Through her work with the association, Osche has learned about the challenges of farm work and personally listened to stories from workings. Osche has come to understand the drastic effects the toxins might have on individuals and animals who happens to encounter the chemicals. She wants Florida officials to “take into consideration the impact of pesticides.”

With the catastrophic results on humans and animals, many question the overall motive of the state to keep these conditions current without major improvements to health and general working conditions. But willful ignorance of corporate greed dates back to the early 20th century.

“There is a horrible history of racial injustice,” Economos said, adding that agriculture businesses were able to manipulate their workers with impunity. “Pesticides companies have a huge amount of power. In the 1930s, (employees) weren’t entitled to unionize, no overtime pay, no minimum age for kids, no minimum wage. They were even excluded from social security.”

The method of pay differs from many other workplaces. Hourly rates nor salary contracts do not exist in the farmworker universe. “The people are paid by piece rate,” Osche said. “A lot of farms are the same way. You are not paid by the hour. You are paid by how much you pick.” This system ensures that the more actual physical labor is performed by the farmworker, the pay will match. “It discourages you to take a break or go to the bathroom.”

The weight of each “pickin sack” (a large bag worn over the shoulder) could sometimes reach huge numbers. “About an 80 pound bag of oranges is about 80 cents today,” Osche said.

“When the bag got wet (from rain), the vegetables got wet,” Lee said of the physical difficulties she and other farmworkers faced when harvesting produce. “Just think, you have to go up and down the ladder and put it in the bin. If you step wrong you might break something — arm, leg, or neck.”

“They call it unskilled labor, because they don’t want to pay them that much,” Economos said, which is an ironic term because it takes both skill and concentration to work in the fields amid all the challenges — physical and emotional.

“If it wasn’t a skill, I wouldn’t do what I do now,” Maner said, looking at her experiences in a positive way. “I still garden. It is in my blood. I can plant my garden and watch it grow. It makes me feel good to see my plants come up.”

Although, the efforts from farmworkers to gain momentum as a powerful force is rising, they still have enormous hurdles to jump. Unionizing for future rights and better working conditions has been an uphill battle for those in power to take seriously.

“They (the politicians) gain money by not doing anything about it,” Lee said. Many times the unemployment benefits a farmworker would wish to collect wouldn’t exist when they attempted to get it. “We got nothing out of it.”

“Somebody needs to tell the story,” Economos said.