Families keep the faith at home

Rachel Bulman prays the rosary with her children as each lead a decade—even the two-year-old, though “her leading is very whispered and laced with giggles!” said Bulman. The family normally prays together once a week, but the quarantine has allowed them to do so more often. (JASON BULMAN | FC)

LAKELAND | When Polk County schools closed March 16, Rachel Bulman wasn’t sure how to manage the time with her four children, ages 2 to 9 years old. However, she would cherish every minute.

Despite the disheartening reason for staying home, Bulman finds joy and gratitude teaching her children the Catholic faith.

“A couple of weeks before, I was telling a friend, when I was rushing the kids around in the morning to get them to school, that what I would really love for our lives is to just slow down,” Bulman said. Although she wishes it wasn’t due to a serious virus, she noted, “I’m excited for this opportunity to spend more time with them. Our lives are really oriented toward school, sports and work. It’s a strange pattern of living to get up; go to work and school; eat and go to bed. It’s been really nice to not have to bend to that kind of time.”

Bulman is a writer for Bishop Robert Barron’s “Word on Fire” blog and a regular contributor to CatholicMom.org. Already working remotely, she said the extra time in her children’s schedule now offers more room for catechesis.

“(Before) we squeezed it in,” she said. “Actually, it should be oriented the other way, toward catechism first.”

To do that, the Bulmans are “diving into Lent more” and doing crafts that normally would have been a weekend activity. In addition to discussions about faith and online learning, story time is now “oriented toward their Catholicity.”

The day the Florida Catholic spoke with her, she printed out the Stations of the Cross for the children to color and post around the house. She is also focusing on the rosary and walking through the mysteries in a more Ignatian way, imagining oneself in the scene.

Josiah Banet began self-quarantine the same day as the Bulmans because of allergies and a low-grade fever. “It’s definitely been different,” said Banet who joined his wife Janis, a speech language pathologist, who is home with their two children who attend Annunciation Catholic Academy in Altamonte Springs.

He said there are different distractions, but having a separate workspace helps. “On the pro side, I am here. We’re actually able to eat lunch together, which I’ve never been able to do before,” Josiah said. With more time at home and no evening activities for the children, it has become family time — reserved for swimming, biking or walking on the nearby trail. After dinner, he and the children play cards every night as part of their evening routine.

On the Solemnity of the Annunciation, the Banets’ parish livestreamed the “human” rosary with priests and religious of the parish, instead of students. Watching it through Apple TV, Josiah said, “It really worked out well and was the next best thing to being there in person. Maybe even better in the respect that we got to use our own candles and each of us got to light them (for each mystery). For better or for worse, it is appropriate for Lent to have us do without some of the things we’ve gotten used to and the routine of our daily lives. It has helped us reassess some of the things that took up our time.”

Josiah noted the turn of events has allowed him to spend more time in prayer. “I am hoping, coming out of this, that I’ve reset some of those habits of what I spent my time on,” he noted. With the increased use in conferencing technology, he also anticipates being a part of some ministries he could not join before as he could not attend. “The Church has done a really good job of adapting… and to help those at home to still participate and grow in their spiritual life.”

Both Bulman and Banet know their situation is a privileged one. Not all parents can work remotely and many are losing their jobs. It is easy to lose sight of God in the midst of daily reports and 24-hour newscasts. To help herself stay Christ-centered, Bulman said, “I try to take whatever anxiety and fears I might have and turn them into gratitude. I am extremely lucky to be able to be home with the children. I know there are parents scrambling now, trying to find places to take care of their children and not being able to feed them.”

Regina Boyd, a mental health counselor, applauded such steps and has some advice for parents. “One of the biggest recommendations I would give is to be forgiving toward yourself and just know that any time our normal routines and structures are disrupted, that can naturally cause anxiety and stress. So cut yourselves some slack,” she said. “Everyone crowded in the same place for multiple days on end is always going to cause some aggravation.” To help minimize these occurrences, Boyd suggests adults take time for themselves, “some moment in the day where you can have time for prayer, a shower, or anything that can give you that space and mental clarity.”

If possible, both Bulman and Boyd recommend getting fresh air and a change of scenery, even if it is in your backyard. Boyd also noted eating habits often change during a crisis. “Taking care of our bodies helps adults and kids. It’s tempting to eat all our quarantine snacks and goodies, but if we remember to still eat healthy and get in that physical activity, it’s going to help. We know through research that any type of physical activity helps reduce anxiety and depression.”

She also urges parents not to have television news on in the background constantly, especially for younger children. “A lot of these stories are on repeat. For children, constant exposure to the repetition of traumatic information can increase levels of anxiety.” She suggests adults watch morning or evening news shows alone. Downloading news apps also facilitates staying informed without constant bombardment. Boyd explained that often these circumstances heighten situations of domestic abuse and self-harm. It is helpful to have handy a list of hotlines one can reach out to when in need.

For young children, “Remind them who the helpers are – the medical professionals, government workers and people working to try and keep us safe,” added Boyd. “Rather than focusing on the virus, help them see the beauty of humanity revealed when times are tough.”

For older children, middle-schoolers and teens, she said, “Have open conversation with them, teaching them how to be mindful of overexposure to information on their social media sites, with their friends, and through jokes and memes about the virus. They may not even realize that the exposure is affecting them negatively. Asking them where they see God in the events of the day can help them view it through another lens.”

Bulman noted, so far, this experience has truly brought home that it is Lent. “This is a quintessential time for this to happen for us. It’s a new level of suffering. Because of that, it allows us to purify what it means to love each other and what it means to will the good for the other. Now there is no excuse to not be really present to one another and grow in our knowledge of Christ.”