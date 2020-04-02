40 Days for life vigils canceled

LAKELAND | Maryanne Stevens, pro-life coordinator for Resurrection Parish in Lakeland, is familiar with the territory—stand in front of the abortion clinic, rosary beads and sign in hand, and pray for the end to abortion. This year is different. The threat of COVID-19 means prayer that was once very public, is now much more private.

On Sunday March 22, 2020, area coordinators were told all public vigils would be canceled for the safety of all volunteers.

“Our team has been closely monitoring the COVID-19/Coronavirus outbreak since January. For the health and safety of all volunteers and their communities, we’ve decided to end the public vigil early,” wrote Steve Karlen, national campaign director for 40 days for life in the email announcement. “We do encourage you and your teams to finish out this spring campaign praying and fasting from home. Stay tuned as we are planning to make updates to the website that will assist with scheduling vigil participants to pray from their homes.

For weeks, since the February 26, 2020, start date, Stevens and her team from Resurrection Parish and St. Anthony Parish in Lakeland had been loyal, taking their turn to pray and speak with women headed into the Lakeland Women’s Health Center. Standing a safe distance apart and greeting each other with a nod — groups, and sometimes just one volunteer, arrived and got right to work. The mission was simple—pray for lives lost and the conversion of hearts and minds.

Since 2007, the efforts of participants nationwide, has led to 106 abortion centers closing and almost 17,000 lives saved. This year alone, more than 270 lives were saved as of March 23, 2020, the day after the public vigil portion of the campaign came to a halt.

As people were asked to stay indoors, their efforts focused on fasting and daily devotions provided by national headquarters—from “pardoning our sins and forgiving our transgressions” to giving “praise that He delights in showing mercy.”

Skip King leads the pro-life effort at St. Anthony’s Parish. After originally going to the clinic on his own for some time, he tried recruiting parishioners. “All the people I ask normally refuse, but Jesus sends me people,” he said. Now six or more have gone with him to pray every Friday for the past year. He tried to approach at least one person each time. “It was hard at first, but it gets easier,” he said. His Respect Life team was disappointed that vigils stopped, especially since many abortion clinics remain open.

At 77 years old, the 13-year veteran of the program, Mary Ann Powers, felt the same. She’s been a part of 40 Days since its inception. “I think many of the women that come there are confused,” she said. “I want to be there to let them know there are other options.” Powers’ carries a sign saying, “It’s not too late to change your mind.” It lists the phone number for Options for Women, which just opened next door last year.

Powers and her volunteers are petitioning Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to close abortion clinics permanently and at the very least during this pandemic. In the meantime, they will all continue their prayers and fasting for the unborn and their parents.

Jeanne Berdeaux, Diocese of Venice Respect Life Director, said there are always opportunities to pray for life.

“During this difficult time, please consider spiritually adopting an unborn baby,” Berdeaux said. “You can choose a name for your child and pray the simple prayer by Venerable Fulton J. Sheen each day through Christmas: ‘Jesus, Mary and Joseph, I love you very much. I beg you to spare the life of the unborn baby that I have spiritually adopted who is in danger of abortion.’”