Catholic schools preserve community in time of isolation

Teachers from St. Helen School filmed videos of themselves reading bedtime stories as a way to stay connected with their students. (COURTESY)

PALM BEACH GARDENS | With the closing of Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach in response to coronavirus, school administrators are working hard to equip and train educators for the transition from classroom teaching to distance learning. Because of the change in classroom setting, schools are striving to preserve the sense of community and human connection so integral to Catholic education. The Florida Catholic interviewed various principals from throughout the diocese to learn how school communities are staying connected.

FOSTERING RELATIONSHIP

Outside of the tremendous preparations being done by technical directors, tech savvy educators and new-to-tech teachers, St. Helen Catholic School in Vero Beach is striving to keep student/teacher relationships at the heart of the school day. “Our teachers have undergone hours of training in a short amount of time,” said school principal Lisa Bell. “They’ve come together in camaraderie like never before to not only help each other with technical issues but with building compassion, kindness and support systems.”

Bell said teachers are going out of their way to maintain a personal connection with their students. “Some elementary school teachers are recording themselves reading bedtime stories so that their students can see their faces every day. The teachers genuinely miss their students, so this is a great way to keep those relationships strong.”

To view teachers Caitlin McDonald Freedman and Emily Lynn Gunther read aloud “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” follow the school on Facebook @SHCSVero.

BRIGHT SPOTS ON NEWS FEEDS

Many look toward social media for news and updates on coronavirus only to be bombarded with “doom and gloom” posts encouraging social isolation. For Corey Heroux, principal of John Carroll Catholic High School in Fort Pierce, breaking the anxiety of the news cycle is a priority she encourages among faculty and staff. “One of our main goals right now is to create that sense of community our school is known for through tools like social media,” Heroux said. “We want to meet our students where they are, so we’ve created a social media campaign with #jchsinthistogether. Our faculty and student families are encouraged to post positive images with the hashtag so that we are a bright spot in the endless news feed.”

By using a hashtag, social media users can search using those key words to see what topics are trending online. The more people use the school’s hashtag, the more flooded with positive posts social media will be. “I think this campaign will show us what our community looks like when we’re not physically present; strong, vibrant, and a silver lining to this difficult situation,” Heroux said.

Follow the #jchsinthistogether campaign on Facebook @johncarrollhigh and on Instagram @johncarrollhighschool.

LENTEN SPIRITUALITY

“Every Friday during Lent, we meet as a school to meditate on the Stations of the Cross,” said Dan King, dean of students at All Saints Catholic School in Jupiter. “Since we can’t do that now under the current circumstances, we decided to record the stations and post the video so that students can participate from home.”

King said this project was a team effort among the school’s administrative staff. Jennifer Uible, assistant principal, came up with the idea of filming King holding drawings that depicted each station, while she and Jill Broz, the school principal, read the video opening and the mediations aloud.

“It’s so important, now more than ever, that the students keep our Lenten traditions. We are a school community, even if we’re not together,” said King.

The virtual Stations of the Cross can be found on the school’s Facebook page @allsaintsjupiter.

SCHEDULES AND SCREEN TIME

Faculty and staff at Cardinal Newman Catholic High School in West Palm Beach are adjusting to working exclusively through the virtual classroom. Although lectures and online resources provide structure to the school day, Dr. Christine Higgins, principal, is prioritizing time for student questions and technology assistance when needed.

“Students will be attending their usual seven classes a day, but we’ve also made sure to allow 30 minutes a day for any help they might need in getting their technology up and running,” Higgins said. “We want to make sure everyone is able to access classroom tools and that no one feels overwhelmed by the new learning platforms.”

Higgins added the school has planned for guidance counselor meetings and teacher office hours via video calls so that every student is getting the support they need as they transition to distance learning. “My main goal is to be in touch with students as much as possible. That means making time for them to express their concerns and ask questions as they adjust to a new kind of classroom,” Higgins said.

To learn more about Cardinal Newman’s plan for distant learning, visit sites.google.com/newmanschool.net/distancelearning/home.

COMPASSION AT HOME

“Grace, flexibility and forgiveness — that’s the motto I’m impressing upon parents, teachers, and students as we navigate this situation together,” said Kati Kervi, principal of St. Juliana Catholic School in West Palm Beach. Kervi, who has three young children of her own, knows the challenges parents and teachers who are parents are facing as working from home becomes the new normal.

“Sometimes there might be a baby crying or a young student needing mom’s attention when she’s in the middle of a conference call. Quite often, sharing technology is an issue when the family laptop is in use and a student has to wait their turn to use it. These are things that call for a little extra compassion and understanding right now.”

For this reason, Kervi has incorporated creative tasks that can keep young students busy outside of the typical homework assignments. For example, students can explore their backyard and note the types of birds they see and then make a graph showcasing Florida wildlife or, they can practice their spelling by alphabetizing books and spice racks. Simple tasks such as these, said Kervi, require students to use their learning skills without feeling like they’re in school. Plus, parents can rest easy knowing that their child is occupied instead of adding to the stress of keeping them calm and quiet at home.

To view Kervi’s video message on grace, flexibility and forgiveness at home, visit https://tinyurl.com/sh28set.