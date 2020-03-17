Year of St. Joseph proclaimed by Bishop Dewane

Venice | Venice will celebrate a “Year of St. Joseph” from March 19, 2020 to March 19, 2021. “Particularly in this time of uncertainty in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is appropriate to seek the intercessions of the saints for guidance and protection,” Bishop Dewane said. “St. Joseph, foster father of Jesus Christ, is the Patriarch of the Universal Church. He is also guardian and protector of the Church and Her faithful. Therefore, I declare that the next year be a ‘Year of St. Joseph’ as we join in heartfelt prayer and devotion, encouraging all to take his life as our model for fulfilling our personal call to holiness.”

“St. Joseph is a figure who lead by example, while also offering powerful prayer and protection,” Bishop Dewane said.

Throughout the coming months, there will be announcements as events are planned, as well as prayer petitions, and other items. A prayer card will also be distributed students in the Diocesan Catholic Schools, encouraging the students seek the intercession of St. Joseph to pray for all fathers.

Masses and special events will also take place at each of the locations in the Diocese named after the saint: St. Joseph Parish and Catholic School in Bradenton; St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Moore Haven; San Jose Mission in Fort Myers and Campo San Jose Retreat Center in Lake Placid.

“We call upon St. Joseph during this special year as our patron and protector, so that we may indeed grow closer to the Lord,” Bishop Dewane said.