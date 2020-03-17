Women honor priests who serve Central Deanery

Father Mark Mlay, right, spends time in fellowship with the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women of the Central Deanery at the Priest Appreciation Dinner March 6, 2020. (PHOTO BY CECILIA PADILLA | FC)

Wellington | The Council of Catholic Women may have recently celebrated its 100th anniversary since its national founding, but the spirit among its members remains that of an organization in its early years — earnest, fervent and eager to serve others.

This intensity of spirit was evident at the Priest Appreciation Dinner hosted by the Central Deanery affiliate of the Council of Catholic Women of the Diocese of Palm Beach. Priests who serve the diocese’s Central Deanery were invited to celebrate their years of service at St. Therese de Lisieux Church in Wellington, March 6.

“When I contacted our priests to invite them to this event, the responses were very touching. The Central Deanery priests were not expecting to be honored whatsoever,” said Lena Ghaffari, Central Deanery president of the diocesan council.

Although the event was held to thank the priests who dedicate themselves as spiritual advisors and supporters of these women of faith, it was clear that the priests had endless appreciation for the members of the Central Deanery council. “The women (of the council) strive to be an emulation of Mary, a holy woman we honor,” said Father Mark Mlay, parochial vicar of St. Clare Church in North Palm Beach. “God created Eve as the first woman and bestowed that word of honor to her. Jesus uses the word ‘woman’ as he calls down to Mary from the cross. There are so many moments where woman is a blessing to the Church. In the ups and downs of the Church, the CCW is there helping the pastor in his mission.”

Father Mlay, who is also the Central Deanery council’s spiritual advisor, received a plaque to commemorate his service to the local organization.

Father Juan Raul Cardenas, pastor of St. Mary Church in Pahokee, said he was looking forward to spending time with the women who work so hard for the poor of the parishes. “The CCW has helped a lot of charities in our community. I hope to see more bilingual women join the CCW so that we can serve Spanish-speaking parishes.” Father Cardenas was also presented with a plaque in honor of his service to the Central Deanery council.

The executive officers and board of directors from the Central Deanery council attended the event, doing what they do best — serving others. These leaders staffed the dinner line, served refreshments, passed around appetizers and even dismantled the lovely table set-up underneath the outdoor pavilion of St. Therese Church.

“Joining the CCW was the best thing I’ve ever done,” said Jean McKeen, Central Deanery legislative chair. “It’s the best thing I’ve done for my Catholic life. Although we are all different and come from different backgrounds, we have one thing in common— a desire to serve God’s people through leadership, service, legislature and camaraderie.”

Father David Downey, pastor of St. Therese Church, offered the parish as the venue for the Priest Appreciation Dinner. Father Downey also received a plaque in honor of his service to the organization. “They do a tremendous amount of good for the community. Most recently, they traveled to Catholic Days at the Capital in Tallahassee and were able to be an example of pro-life leadership for our Catholic school students who also attended.”

The Central Deanery council parishes include St. Therese de Lisieux, St. Rita, St. Patrick, St. Mary, St. Jude Tequesta, St. Clare and Our Lady Queen of the Apostles. However, Ghaffari said she is always working to expand the reach of the council. Father Nestor Rodriquez and Father Tomasz Bochnak represented two non-affiliate parishes, St. Ann Church and Mary Immaculate Church, respectively. This means that these parishes are currently not a part of the Central Deanery council.

“My hope is that the Central Deanery CCW will grow to include representatives from every parish in the Central Deanery,” Ghaffari said. “It was great that two pastors from non-affiliate parishes could be here to celebrate with us. This was the first event of its kind for us and I know that it will just keep growing in the future.”