Religious makes first vows

Sister Anne Dolores Mary Doyle of Divine Mercy receive her white veil while making her religious profession to the Order of St. Clare, March 7 the San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare on Fort Myers Beach. (PHOTO by BOB REDDY | FC)

Fort Myers Beach | A holy moment took place when Sister Anne Dolores Mary Doyle of Divine Mercy made her religious profession to the Order of St. Clare, transforming from novice to religious sister.

It was the next phase in a spiritual journey which began in Ireland and many years later led her to the San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare on Fort Myers Beach, home to the Poor Clare Sisters.

“I am coming to appreciate that the present moment is a holy moment and it is all we can live in,” Sister Anne Dolores said. “I seek to continue growing in kindness and generosity, so help me God.”

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated the Mass in the Monastery Chapel with family and close friends in attendance. The first profession of vows has multiple parts including: religious profession, prayer for God’s grace, formula of profession and presentation of the signs of profession.

It was during this last portion of the rite when Bishop Dewane presented Sister Anne Dolores with her white veil, the rules and constitutions of the Order of St. Clare, the Liturgy of the Hours, a crown of flowers and a cross. The sign of peace was given by Abbess Sister Mary Frances Fortin to the newly professed sister as a sign of definitive acceptance into the order.

Bishop Dewane remarked the Diocese of Venice was blessed to have Sister Anne Dolores, “for having chosen a very special way to live out your life in response to the loving call of God… You were chosen to live in a particular way, by a Rule of Life, within a community that does not have a lot of contact with the outside world. We celebrate that decision today… You have set aside the branches in your life to find a path that brings you to this point in your life. Congratulations for choosing the path that led you here to Fort Myers Beach.”

Sister Anne Dolores was born the youngest of seven children to farmers in County Roscommon, Ireland. She was raised and educated there when at 21 she first joined the Sisters of St. Clare in Ireland. For the order she went on various missions but left before making her vows. Then her life took a different path with work first in Ireland, then as a governess in the United States.

She returned to college and eventually entered the medical field where she was very successful. It was while she was living in Delray Beach when she became acquainted with Christ the King Monastery of Poor Clares.

“The Lord had one plan and I had another,” Sister Anne Dolores explained. “At the advice of a friend I was encouraged to contact Abbess Sister Mary Frances in Fort Myers Beach.”

She entered the monastery in 2017. “I feel that God is continuing to chip away the branches as the Bishop indicated in his homily… The rest, as they say, is history.”

By making her profession of first vows, Sister Anne Dolores makes an initial commitment of three years to live the Rule of St. Clare for the Order. Abbess Sister Mary Frances said it was a beautiful moment for the Monastery and for the entire Order of St. Clare. “We are all blessed to have Sister Anne Dolores.”