Married couples say, ‘Love God and each other’

Terese and Miguel Juarez, parishioners of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Delray Beach, celebrated 30 years of marriage at the 36th annual Wedding Anniversary Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola on Feb. 29, 2020. “Love and respect one another and love God,” said Terese. (ALEEN STANTON FC)

Port St. Lucie | Hundreds of couples renewed their marriage vows for the 36th annual Wedding Anniversary Masses Feb. 22 at St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie, and Feb. 29 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated both Masses, which were attended by approximately 450 couples all celebrating 25 years or more of marriage from 33 diocesan parishes. When asked by the Florida Catholic, “What do you attribute to your long-lasting marriage?” the majority of anniversary couples responded with one common answer, “Love God and each other.”

Thomas and Maureen Hickey from St. Paul of the Cross Parish in North Palm Beach, celebrated 70 years of marriage. Maureen’s marriage advice centered on a spiritual relationship with the Lord. “Our love for God, our faith and our love for each other is what makes a marriage strong.”

Peggy and Phil Volz from St. Patrick Parish in Palm Beach Gardens will be celebrating their 51st wedding anniversary this July. “Faith and your love for God plays a very strong role because if you have been married as long as we have, you go through many trials and tribulations, as well as joyful times,” Peggy said. Her husband Phil echoed, “Our faith has kept us a tight-knit, close family.”

The highlight of the anniversary celebration was the Renewal of Commitment, where the married couples face each other and hold each other’s hand while renewing their vows and their dedication to one another expressed in the sacrament of marriage so many years ago.

“Brothers and sisters,” began Bishop Barbarito, “turn to the Lord in prayer, that these vows may be strengthened by divine grace.” Then the husbands and wives renew their vows separately, giving their spouse’s names, followed by the couples saying together, “Blessed are you, Lord, for in the good and the bad times of our lives you have stood lovingly by our side. Help us, we pray, to remain faithful.”

In his homily, Bishop Barbarito thanked the married couples for being an example of true love and joy. “Our young people in our world today need what you give them, a true example of love and sacrifice.”

Larry and Celeste Murphy, who are parishioners at St. Paul of the Cross Parish and will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this October, were moved by the bishop’s homily. Celeste said, “The Mass and renewing of our vows was beautiful and very emotional. The bishop’s words were so personal.”

Joseph and Mary Burkhart from Ascension Parish in Boca Raton celebrated 71 years of marriage. Mary joyfully expressed, “We have been married 71 years and it feels like yesterday. Our love for one another and our faith is everything.”