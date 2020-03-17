Local dioceses adopt wide-ranging plans to limit spread of coronavirus

RLANDO | At the beginning of March, the state of Florida has confirmed three known cases of COVID-19. By March 12, that number jumped to 136 Florida residents and 13 non-Florida residents.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency because of the respiratory disease, which started late last year in China and has spread across the world. Across the nation, the Catholic Church has worked to take precautions — sometimes even suspending public Masses — to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

That particular measure was made in the Archdiocese of Seattle, where the outbreak has been evaluated as a hot spot because of the number of people contracting the coronavirus in a contained region.

Within Florida, Catholic leaders have taken step after step to halt the spread of the virus. At the end of January and the beginning of February, the dioceses of Orlando, Venice and Palm Beach urged the faithful to take commonsense steps related to hygiene in their personal lives. Within Mass settings, there was a suspension of reception of holy Communion in the hand, suspension of distribution of the Communion cup and exchanging the sign of peace without physical contact. Diocesan leaders also asked people who are ill — especially if they have a fever or a persistent cough — to refrain from attending Mass.

At press time, those precautions have been increased, not only in regards to Mass, but also public events and Catholic schools.

One of the first cases of COVID-19 was in Manatee County, within the Diocese of Venice, which includes 61 parishes, 10 missions, 16 schools and 38 Special Centers for Social Services in its 10-county radius. On March 14, 2020 Bishop Frank J. Dewane wrote a letter to parishioners that, “out of an abundance of spiritual concern,” he extended a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass from those who are affected by the coronavirus to “all the Catholic faithful until further notice.” All precautions and measures are listed on the diocesan website — www.dioceseofvenice.org.

“The celebration of the Holy Eucharist will continue in our churches with the necessary precautions,” the bishop wrote. “All the Catholic faithful are asked to observe the Lord’s Day with reverence and in spiritual communion with one another, whether you attend Mass or not during this time. Let us be united in prayer that God, who is our refuge and strength, will give us courage and perseverance in charity during this time, that we might remain healthy and encourage our brothers and sisters who are ill.”

Within the dioceses of Orlando, Palm Beach and Venice, classes were suspended in all Catholic Schools until March 30, 2020, at press time. The same was true for parish religious education and youth activities, which were also suspended until that time. Parishes were also urged to postpone or cancel public events during that time. Within the Diocese of Venice, events sponsored by the Knights of Columbus have been halted during this time.

Diocesan websites are good places to start when learning about precautions and guidelines, including the www.orlandodiocese.org, which is the website for the Orlando Diocese, which includes 43 schools, 79 parishes, 11 missions and two basilicas in its nine-county radius. Its online coronavirus update seeks protection from Mary, mother of God during the outbreak.

In an update concerning, Liturgy, schools, religious education and Catholic Charities , Bishop John Noonan states online, “I am not mandating specific liturgical directives. I ask our pastors to assess their local community situations and act accordingly. While we all pray for consistency between parishes and their Sacramental practices, be patient with each other as parish communities differ in needs and expectations. Do not cause a divide among each other.”

The update goes on to say that the obligation to participate in the celebration of Sunday Mass is dispensed for all who are sick and those who care for them; those at greater risk for contracting diseases; and those who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In terms of its ministry to visitors, the Orlando Diocese stated that Sunday Mass at Orlando International Airport was offered, March 15, 2020, but suspended thereafter that until further notice. At press time, no changes were made to the schedule for services at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, which serves a large tourist population.

Guidelines for the sacraments and liturgy were also in the Diocese of Palm Beach, which includes 50 parishes, three missions and 18 schools, including a seminary, within its five-county radius. Beginning in February, a statement on its website — diocesepb.org — added a consideration about the implementation of holy water fonts and the distribution of Holy Communion.

“Parishes may also empty the holy water fonts at the church doors and can encourage the use of anti-bacterial soap by the Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion before and after distribution of the host,” the statement read. “It is still left to the discretion of the communicant how they wish to receive the host. As the distribution of Holy Communion involves contact with both the mouth and hands, any Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion who feels uncomfortable distributing Communion should be allowed to temporarily step down from ministry.”

Considerations and precautions, including those of its fellow Florida dioceses, are continually updated online. The website also includes PDFs of letters and guidelines in English and Spanish, and also Creole for information concerning schools.