Lenten Masses held at schools across diocese

The choir at Bishop Verot Catholic High School sings during a March 5, 2020, School Mass at St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane. (PHOTO BY BOB REDDY | FC)

Sarasota | During the Lenten Season Catholics are called to constantly ask if they are doing the things the Lord calls for each of us — pray, fast and give alms.

During early March Masses at Diocesan Catholic Schools, Bishop Frank J. Dewane asked students how they are doing this Lent.

“We each have to think how we are doing,” Bishop Dewane said. “Are you saying your prayers? At school, of course, but Jesus says in the Gospel its what we are supposed to do, but you must do more during Lent. Take the time to grow in your relationship with the Lord.”

The Bishop explained that fasting is a discipline from ancient times as an example that we go without something. This can be a favorite food, but it really must be a sacrifice. The concept of giving alms is more difficult to understand, but the Bishop noted the Gospel offers examples, “such as being humble in how we are called to help others, sharing what we have with those who have even less.”

The Masses were held at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice March 2, 2020 Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers March 5, 2020 and Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota March 10, 2020.

At the elementary schools, the Bishop spoke to the eighth graders during which he inquired how they were progressing in school and encouraged them to remain the leaders of their respective school and to seriously consider attending a diocesan Catholic high school next year.

The eighth-graders were then allowed to question the Bishop on any topic. Some questions focused on the unique clothing he wears during Mass. They also asked about his personal spiritual journey, becoming a priest and then Bishop as well as what it is like to be a Bishop.

During each Mass, the Bishop mentioned the developing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the need to take personal preventative measure, to pray for family, friends and those across the world be kept safe.

Because of the pandemic, effective March 17, 2020 the Diocesan Catholic Schools were suspended. Therefore, several Schools Masses with Bishop Dewane, whenever possible, will be rescheduled at an appropriate time.