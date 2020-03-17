Faithful stand before new multimillion-dollar abortion facility

Fort Myers | There is a new building in the Daniels Commerce Park in Fort Myers that looks like any other of hundreds of office buildings in the area. However, this building is the new $2 million home of the Planned Parenthood, a place where abortions take place each day.

More than 20 members of the Catholics in Action Club of Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers recently stood as public witnesses for life in front that new building as part of the ongoing national 40 Days for Life prayer vigil.

The students were joined by dozens of other witnesses for life, including Bishop Frank J. Dewane, who was encouraged by the presence of the students and remarked that their enthusiasm in speaking up for life was inspiring.

The students led the praying of the sorrowful mysteries of the rosary as they stood before a statue of Our Lady of Fatima. Participants in the vigil carried signs calling on others to pray for life, including “Pray to End Abortion,” “Human Rights Begin in the Womb,” “I Vote Pro-Life First,” “SMILE, Your Parents Chose Life,” “Take My Hand Not My Life,” and others. One group wore purple T-shirts with white lettering which read “Give Life to the Unborn for Easter.”

Bishop Dewane celebrated a Mass earlier in the day at Resurrection of Our Lord Parish in Fort Myers, where he said that the Lenten season is an appropriate time to think about the innocent life that is taken each day through abortion.

“Each one of us are responsible for speaking up for the future of those who come into this world,” Bishop Dewane said. “Be aware of this tragedy that is impacting life taking place daily and by participating in the 40 Days for Life vigil, you are do something very important.”

One Bishop Verot student said she is passionate about ending abortion in her lifetime. “It makes me sad to know how many people of my age are not here because of abortion.”

Another student is hopeful that the abortion issue is resolved soon. “I was at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., and saw the huge crowd and the passion of people like me. Here today, I see people of all ages praying together for the lives of children we will never know. We must prevail in our cause.”

Since 2007, the national 40 Days for Life campaign has documented 16,889 lives saved and the closing of 106 abortion facilities, showing that being a witness for life makes a difference. The Diocese of Venice has been active in 40 Days for Life since the campaign went national in 2008 with spring campaigns ongoing through April 5, 2020 in Fort Myers, Naples and Sarasota.

To learn more about how you can stand and peacefully pray during vigils in the public right-of-way outside abortion facilities in Naples, Fort Myers or Sarasota, go to www.40daysforlife.com and click on the location nearest you or email Diocese Respect Life Director Jeanne Berdeaux at berdeaux@ dioceseofevenice.org.