Events support Catholic Charities programs

Bishop Frank J. Dewane and Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice CEO Philomena Pereira are seen here Feb. 22 at the Mardis Gras Madness at Art Ovation in Sarasota to benefit Bethesda House which helps people with HIV/AIDS. (COURTESY)

Venice | Four distinctive events took place recently to help support the programs of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc.

First up Feb. 15, 2020, was the always fun Boots and Bandannas at Kingsway Golf and Country Club in Lake Suzy. This western-themed evening includes plenty of cowboy hats, boots and lots of bandannas. This was 18th year for this event, which was held to support of the Catholic Charities programs in DeSoto County including Casa San Juan Bosco farmworker housing, St. John Paul II Villas senior housing and much more. There were live and silent auctions and The Kollections performed toe-tapping country and western music that brought many to the dance floor.

The good times were rolling at the 2020 Mardi Gras Madness event held Feb. 22, at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota. The evening reflected its namesake as many guests wore colorful masks, beads and clothing. The evening included a cocktail hour, Fat Tuesday Wine Pull, French Quarter Silent Auction, dinner and dancing. The fundraiser benefited Bethesda House of Catholic Charities which provides professional and compassionate support services for individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

Next up was the annual Our Mother’s House Wine Tasting and Dinner Dance Feb. 27, 2020, at the Venice Community Center. The event included live and silent auctions, music and fun all to help support the Catholic Charities program which has been providing housing to homeless mothers and their children since 1987. The mission of the program is to offer single mothers and their children a safe and secure environment in which to achieve increased self-sufficiency through education, vocational training, and personal growth.

The highlight of the evening came when a former resident, Joanna, who lived at Our Mother’s House from 2009-2011, shared her story. She credited Our Mother’s House for helping to overcome great personal obstacles to now having a better life, raising her daughter while working as a surgical assistant. Following a standing ovation, the lively “Gift from the Heart” portion of the evening generated excitement and raised lots of money for the program.

The Emerald Ball took place March 7, 2020, at the Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort in Naples. This event helped raise funds for programs in Collier County, including Guadalupe Social Services and the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen in Immokalee as well as the Golden Gate Senior Center and the Judy Sullivan Family Resource Center in Naples. The elegant evening was co-chaired by Barbara Neff and Rachel Keller.

Peggy Rodriguez, program director for Guadalupe Social Services shared the story of how the programs there make a massive difference in ensuring that the residents of the poor farming community are offered services to help meet basic need and all done as the staff and volunteer treat everyone with dignity and respect.