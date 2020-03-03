Volunteers pack food for needy children

Cape Coral | In eight sessions, spread across two days, volunteer children and adults — from ages 5 to 105 — gathered at St. Katherine Drexel Parish in Cape Coral packed 204,336 meals to help feed starving children.

This was the fifth year the Parish has been involved in a “Feed My Starving Children MobilePack” event. On Feb. 17 and 18, in the Parish Hall, nearly 1,000 volunteers hand-packed nutritious MannaPack meals specifically designed to assist in reversing and preventing undernutrition.

Packing stations accommodated groups of six to eight people, each person with an assigned task. Some were responsible for pouring in the ingredients into bags (rice, soy, vegetables and vitamins), while others either worked at a weigh station, sealed the full bags or packed boxes. In support, there were also teams that brought bulk ingredients to the packing stations and/or carried the full boxes to be stacked and wrapped for shipping.

Many families joined in the packing as music played in the background and cheers went up as each box was filled. Students from St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral took part in one of the packing sessions, as well as youth from the Parish and from nearby Bishop Verot Catholic High School. In addition, teams from Christ Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church also took part making this an ecumenical endeavor.

“We had a very successful event,” said Barth Wolf, who helped organize the event. “The response from the community was wonderful.” The packing exceeded the Parish goal by about 10,000 meals. As part of the program, money is raised to buy the food they are packing, which increases their investment in helping others. The event also included collecting cans of food for the Cape Coral Caring Center, so that people locally have food.

Feed My Starving Children believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, it is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. The organization works with food distribution partners that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. Meals are developed by food science and nutrition professionals to supplement nutritional needs and reduce problems with malnutrition. Nutrition allows children to grow, thrive and develop to their full potential.

Eight-year-old Zoe Harn, who is in the Parish religious education program, wrote a column, which appeared in the Fort Myers News-Press, appealing for other to join in volunteering to pack meals.

“Packing meals is important because there are millions of sad, hungry kids,” Zoe wrote. “The food makes them happy and will help them learn and grow. There are many countries with poor families that can’t afford food. Sadly, 6,200 children die of hunger each day… I think kids should volunteer because kids can learn to give and help, cooperate with others, share, be kind to people and much more. What I like about packing the food is that there is a nice feeling of saving the lives of many children.”