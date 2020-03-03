Religious sisters foster ‘ministry of presence’ in changing world

Palm Beach Gardens | “Ours is a ministry of presence,” said Franciscan Sister Joan Dawson. “Whether it’s working with the poor, social justice, religious education or just being at Mass to smile and say hello to someone, its vital that religious sisters remain visible in the community—being among the people.”

Sister Dawson, episcopal delegate for religious in the Diocese of Palm Beach, was enthusiastic in conveying this message as Catholic Sisters Week approaches March 8-14. Under the direction of Communicators for Women Religious, Catholic Sisters Week aims to raise awareness of religious sisters around the world through a visual campaign that includes videos, print and digital content resources to support the many local and grassroots events that have come to characterize the week. The Diocese of Palm Beach is joining this world-wide movement to shine a light on the faith-filled women who carry out God’s work every day.

Catholic Sisters Week was implemented as a response to the decline in numbers many religious communities have undergone over the years. Like many in her vocation, Sister Dawson shares this concern. “When I was a young woman, becoming a sister was an encouraged, desirable—if not romanticized—thing. Today, I’m afraid it’s not that way. If a young woman were to choose this vocation, I think many parents would see it as an unworthy profession or a waste of a future.”

Because of this mentality, explained Sister Dawson, the next generation of sisters is not present to fill the shoes of their aging predecessors. As a result, many of the religious sisters today are stepping down from ministries such as teaching and healthcare for a slower-paced lifestyle. Sister Dawson also expressed that Catholic schools today do not have as many religious individuals on their faculty as the decades before, and parishes depend more on laity to fill the roles of religious education directors and the like.

“This means that children are not exposed to religious sisters in their daily lives, their parents understand consecrated life less and might not see it as a possible future, and so fostering vocations among young people is more difficult,” said Sister Dawson.

This challenge, however, is not a hinderance in any way to the Christ-like example religious sisters lead in the community. “Catholic Sisters Week is an opportunity to publicize the hidden work of religious sisters, to bring their efforts to the forefront,” said Sister Dawson. “We have sisters in the diocese who are the most beautiful people. Despite the decline in numbers, the sisters that remain are vibrant and very much alive.”

Sister Martina Bednarz, of the Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ the Lord in Stuart, is one example of the incredible, selfless work women religious conduct throughout the diocese. As a second-grade teaching assistant, Sister Bednarz is among the few religious in the community who continue to work in Catholic school. “Being in the classroom every day at St. Joseph School is a blessing. When we spend time together, they feel free to ask me questions about my life. They ask, ‘Why do you wear this dress? Do you only have one pair of shoes to wear? Why do you spend so much time praying in the church?’ These questions lead to conversations about who I am, what I do, and why I chose to do it. They are honest questions from the mind of a child, but they water the seeds planted by God for a vocation.”

Sister Judy Rimbey, O.P. is the business office manager at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach. She views Catholic Sisters Week as a chance for those curious about consecrated life to ask questions and spend time with religious sisters. “When I was living in California, there was one young woman I worked with who had decided to discern consecrated life. I asked her how she came to that decision, to which she replied, ‘I watched you.’ I was moved to know that she had taken my presence in her life—in the community—as an example to follow. The way we live our lives is being observed by so many. You never know who will be affected by your presence,” Sister Rimbey said. “Working at a high school you see how young people inherently have the characteristics to be religious men and women. They are generous, loving, and always willing to take a chance on new opportunities. We just need to be present to them as examples of religious life and trust that God will do the rest.”

A common sentiment among these women is that for there to be a bright future for consecrated life, the stereotype that religious sisters live restricted, austere, and perfect lives must be dispelled.

“I’m not sure how much my students will remember of what I taught them in class, but they will remember me as a person, as someone who makes mistakes,” said Sister Bednarz. “As they prepare for their first holy Communion and first reconciliation, we talk about this. I’m a sinner too, a human, who must ask for forgiveness. I’m not perfect.”

Sister Dawson shared, “Being a religious sister is not just a veil and habit. If we reduce it to that, then religious life is simply archaic. We are real people in love with God who aspire to bring God to others.”

For a listing of Catholic Sisters Week events visit, diocesepb.org/events. To learn about the religious men and women in the Diocese of Palm Beach, contact Sister Joan Dawson at 561-775-9554 or email jdawson@diocesepb.org. To learn more about Catholic Sisters Week and to access digital resources, prayers, and video messages, visit catholicsistersweek.org.