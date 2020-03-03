Donor of ‘Miracle Icon’ passes away

Top left, Tobina Kahn, Adele Kahn, Father John Mericantante, and Edward Kahn, pose with the icon donated to the parish in 2000. Bottom left, a close up of the icon of Our Lady of Bethlehem. Right, Father Mericantante’s jeweled chalice that was made by the late Edward Kahn. (COURTESY PHOTOS)

Pahokee | Those who enter St. Mary Parish in Pahokee will notice a jewel-encrusted icon of the Blessed Mother and Christ child. The humble wood tablet upon which the icon is painted and encased in precious stones dates to the 16th century. It is believed to have been painted by a Russian monk commissioned to paint the icon for a wealthy family, who then gilded the icon in the jewels seen today.

How did a humble parish like St. Mary Church come to house this rare artifact known as “Our Lady of Bethlehem?” Edward Kahn, of the House of Kahn Estate Jewelers in Chicago and Palm Beach, donated the icon in 2000 hoping the Pahokee faith-community would be the custodians of this sacred artwork.

St. Mary Parish recently remembered Kahn, who passed away Feb. 14 at the age of 103. He was one of the oldest living Holocaust survivors. Kahn, a Jewish cantor with a voice that appealed to his Nazi captors, miraculously survived by singing his way through the war.

“My father was always very generous,” said Kahn’s daughter, Tobina. “He always had an optimistic personality despite all the suffering he went through in his life.” Tobina is now the president of her father’s business and keeps in touch with the parish to inquire about the icon.

Kahn worked as a jewelry and art dealer and purchased the icon from another art dealer in London in 1963. He kept it at his jewelry store in Palm Beach until he met Father John Mericantante, the then-pastor of St. Mary Church. Kahn wanted this treasure to go to a humble parish that would cherish the spiritual and priceless value of the icon. St. Mary Church was a perfect fit for the icon’s new home, as many of the church’s parishioners were migrant farmers and laborers.

In gratitude of bringing the icon to the Diocese of Palm Beach, Father Mericantante and Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito appealed to the Vatican to give the Kahn family a special blessing for their generous donation. In 2001, an official apostolic blessing was given to the Kahn family by St. John Paul II. The certificate of the blessing is presently displayed at the House of Kahn Estate Jewelers in Palm Beach.

“It is very rare for a non-Catholic to receive an official apostolic blessing,” Tobina said. “Even though we are of the Jewish faith, my mother and father always had a special bond for Christians — Catholics. My father and mother also had a special bond to St. John Paul II for reaching out to the Jewish people and for being a friend to Israel.”

Father Mericantante spoke about the many alleged miracles attributed to the icon. So many have occurred that the parish fondly calls the image the “Miracle Icon.” “One woman was facing amputation of her leg. She said she couldn’t lose her leg because she had to take care of her four children. After praying before the icon, she found her infection cleared. There have been a number of cancer cures also,” Father Mericantante recalled. “Women who could not conceive found themselves pregnant after venerating the icon. I named the icon ‘Our Lady of Bethlehem’ because of all the babies born under the icon’s patronage and because the town of Pahokee has many farm animals that reminded me of the animals in Bethlehem.”

Father Mericantante also believes the money raised to expand the parish facilities was a miracle attributed to Our Lady of Bethlehem. “The story of how we raised 3.7 million dollars to build our new church — the poorest parish in the diocese — is a miracle. This is a very poor community, but the people raised $60,000. After praying many rosaries, the money came in little by little.”

Leo Albert, a philanthropist from Palm Beach, donated the first million and then gave another $250,000 to the parish. The new church was paid in full the day Bishop Barbarito dedicated and blessed the building.

“It was the wishes of my family that the icon and the church become a Marian shrine,” Tobina said. “I hope that the pope will see this and act on it.”