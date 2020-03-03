Conference promotes feminine genius

Sister of Mercy Mary Margaret Hope speaks to an admirer during the 2020 Diocese of Venice Women's Conference Feb. 22 at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers. (BOB REDDY)

Fort Myers | Hundreds of women recently gathered for several hours on a chilly Saturday so as to have the opportunity for spiritual and personal renewal and perhaps find a way to better hear the Lord’s call in their daily lives.

As great a challenge as this was, the 2020 Diocese of Venice Women’s Conference lived up to the task and went beyond it for many who attended Feb. 22 at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers.

Fran Fournier of St. Columbkille Parish in Fort Myers summed up her day as amazing.

“The speakers touched a nerve. I felt as if they were looking into my soul. I have a new perspective in my life and my relationship with God,” she said. “I am in a good place. So happy.”

What made the day special were the speakers, brought to the Diocese through the efforts of the Office of Evangelization that organized the conference and arranges to bring in acclaimed speakers throughout the year.

During the Women’s Conference, each speaker built upon the reality that Catholic women matter and are cherished by the Universal Church.

Sister of Life Mary Margaret Hope, Mary Bielski and Jimmy Mitchell shared powerfully poignant reflections on how God loves women, citing Scripture and the stories throughout Church history when women stood strong in the face of all types of adversity. They even shared personal stories about encounters with women who reflected the light of Christ to others.

“God looks on each and every one of you as if you are the only one. He calls you by name,” Sister Mary Margaret explained. “If you are here, you are blessed as you are put here for a reason.”

Bielski said it is crucial to adopt the identity as a “Woman of God.” “Remember who you are, as no matter what happens, you are his.”

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated the closing Mass and spoke about the “feminine genius,” recognizing the unique role women play in the family, in society and the Church.

“Your presence here says a lot about who you are, and who you say Christ is in your life,” Bishop Dewane. “That means something. You listened to the called of the Lord to be here. Listen to that call in your daily life as the Lord talks to us in many different ways; sometimes directly, sometimes through the Holy Spirit within us and the grace of the Eucharist. By hearing this call, you have goodness in your life.”

“In your action you say who you are and who Christ is,” Bishop Dewane continued. “Take what you gained today with you — let it fill your heart and soul — and always question where it is Christ wants you to go each day. This is not a onetime thing. You have to find a way to hear the Lord and then have the courage to listen and act.”

The day opened with the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament which brought Christ into the auditorium and focused everyone on why they were present. Throughout the day priests from across the Diocese were available for the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and if the lines were any estimate, many took part.

Mother and daughter Joyce and Theresa Collins of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Naples shared their experience of the day. The pair was invited by a fellow parishioner who attended the conference for the first time a year ago.

“She said it was great, so we decided to check it out,” Joyce said. “We don’t get to do as much together as we’d prefer, and our faith means a great deal, so this seemed to fit both needs.”

Theresa is not long out of college and regaining the traction on her faith life.

“I went to church, but it was more for my mom while I was in college,” she explained. “I want to get more out of my faith. So being here was one way to check out what the Church has to offer someone like me. Well, I know now that I will never drift away again. I learned where I fit in the Church, with my family, with my mom, with my work, and in the world. I am a loved child of God, that means something. It has to and it does.”

Joyce said she didn’t expect her daughter to experience a transformation in such a short time but is anxious to thank the friend from her Parish who recommended the conference and didn’t attend this year. “She missed something very special.”