Parishioners uncover ‘Treasures of the Church’

Lake Worth | What would it be like to spend time will all the saints in Catholic history for an evening? The faithful of Sacred Heart Parish in Lake Worth who attended “Treasures of the Church: an Exposition of Sacred Relics” could tell you.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Bill Jennings, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. “About fifteen years ago, I had the privilege of having an audience with Pope John Paull II in Rome. It’s deeply moving for me to be able to venerate a relic of his today, now that he has been canonized a saint.”

Jennings and 200 others flooded Sacred Heart Church Feb. 3 to hear Companions of the Cross Father Carlos Martins speak about the power of relics as they relate to the Church’s scriptural, catechetical and devotional teachings. Father Martins led the congregation through a multi-media presentation that gave an overview of what constitutes a relic, how relics have been a source of healing in the past and what the faithful can do to open their heart to an encounter with God through an encounter with the relics of his saints in the form of an exposition.

“If you give God your heart today, you will experience the presence and power of God like never before,” Father Martins said. “In order to experience an encounter with God through the relics, you must examine your own conscience to determine if you are being held back — handcuffed —by certain obstacles. Number one, do you attend Mass? Number two, do you go to confession regularly? Number three, have you received the Eucharist while not in a state of grace? And number four, are you refusing to forgive others who have hurt you?”

Using these questions as a guide, Father Martins illustrated how the lives of many saints became examples of holiness after choosing to loosen the “handcuffs” of sin. The story of St. Maria Goretti was particularly powerful for many present. Maria Goretti, a young Italian farm girl, resisted the attack of a rapist who then stabbed her numerous times and left her for dead. She was found by her family still alive and was immediately taken to a surgeon for assistance. Maria could not be saved, however, and died shortly after expressing forgiveness for her attacker. This act of forgiveness strengthened her mother to forgive the attacker, a man whom the family knew. The man, who served a long sentence in prison, would eventually learn of Maria and her family’s grace and convert to living a life of holiness.

Sara Moreno, a high school student and parishioner of St. Rita Church in Wellington, later venerated the relic of St. Maria Goretti. “Her story was truly awe inspiring. To have such forgiveness for a man that hurt her and her family so deeply is incredible. St. Maria Goretti is an example to live by.”

Among the 150 relics that lined table after table in the parish hall were that of St. Therese of Lisieux, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Faustina Kowalska. All but six of the relics there were first class relics, meaning that they were small portions of bone, hair or blood of a saint. Two of the most popular relics present were what is believed to be a sample of the True Cross and a piece of the veil that, according to sanctioned tradition, is believed to have belonged to the Blessed Mother.

Barbara Sautel, who drove three hours from Bonita Springs, was struck by the rarity of the relics present. “Some of these, like the True Cross, are so precious. I knew I had to come when a friend who lives locally mentioned the relics being here.”

Diane Lamb, a parishioner of Emmanuel Church in Delray Beach, shared, “I have traveled to many places with holy significance and it’s like all of that spirituality is here in one room. This presentation today is like a pilgrimage in itself. I feel so close to the saints and to God.”