Students visit state Capitol to advocate sanctity of life

PALM BEACH GARDENS | Catholic Days at the Capital drew hundreds of pro-life supporters from throughout Florida. Among the throng of Catholics advocating in Tallahassee for the sanctity of life were students from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach. The group attended the two-day event in late January with campus ministers Ann Frearson and Deacon Serge Dube.

“Attending Catholic Days at the Capitol gave me the opportunity to practice faithful discipleship,” Frearson said. “The many complex issues we face in our state call us to prayer, discernment and action. Meeting with legislators allowed our students and me to speak about issues at the heart of our Catholic faith and put our faith into action.”

The issues referenced by Frearson include mandatory parental consent for a minor to obtain an abortion, the prohibiting of assisted suicide and the repeal of capital punishment. Students were provided with the opportunity to meet with Florida lawmakers to discuss the impact these legislations have on Floridians and the country at large.

Of the mandatory parental consent for a minor to obtain an abortion, Bridgett Belcher, a junior student, shared, “I spoke to two senators at the Capitol about parental consent. I have a personal connection with this bill and shared my experience with them. I felt that my voice really made them rethink the implications of the bill.”

Sofia Fernandez-Delareguera, a junior,expressed her deeper understanding of capital punishment, especially how a portion of people executed in Florida were later found to be innocent. “The Senate holds a tremendous responsibility over these bills, which contain relevant information that could change the future over time,” she said. “It’s up to the people to decide how our future happens.”

One of the most impactful lessons these students took away from the day was just how intricate the law-making process is and how vital it is to be educated on the issues in question. Emma Timms, a senior, said the event was an opportunity to directly connect with her legislators and discuss important issues “we are passionate about.”

“I learned just how complex the processes of passing a bill is, all the more reason to get to know our representatives and where they stand,” she added.

Although they traveled to Tallahassee as a group of select few from Cardinal Newman High School, the students were able to join their voices with that of other Catholic groups from the Diocese of Palm Beach. Members of local Catholic councils, organizations, clergy, religious and laity represented the diocese in a strong turnout.

Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, program administrator for Respect Life Ministries of Catholic Charities of Palm Beach, remarked on the important significance of this year being the 25th anniversary of St. John Paull II’s Evangelium Vitae.

“We have great participation in attending Catholic Days at the Capital every year,” she said. “We are truly making a difference in standing up for the Gospel of life Pope John Paul II called us to live.”

Catholic Days at the Capital came to a close with the 45th annual Red Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee. The Red Mass — the color signifying the Holy Spirit — originated in France in the 13th century as a service in which God was called upon to guide lawyers and judges in their pursuit of justice. All of Florida’s bishops were in attendance, including Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, and all wore red chasubles.

Christopher Mee, a senior, reflected on the power of the Catholic community coming together to celebrate the Red Mass. “Because of the trip to Tallahassee I became aware of just how extensive and organized the support for pro-life issues are in the state of Florida,” he said. “It is heartening for me to feel that my voice was heard directly in the halls of the Capitol. The Red Mass was most meaningful because I felt the presence of the Holy Spirit in my life and in Tallahassee.”