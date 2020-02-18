Celebration showcases talents, people of great faith

Riviera BEACH | Kathy Gavlak, a Riviera Beach wintering resident, attended the Black Cultural Awareness Mass and celebration Feb. 1 not knowing entirely what the afternoon would hold.

“Some of my friends invited me to come,” she said. “I am a part-time resident and attend church here when I am in Florida. I heard it is an amazing affair.”

Amazing is among the many words that might best describe the wonderful, lively, faith-filled parishioners who gathered at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Riviera Beach for the celebration.

The Black Cultural Awareness Mass aimed to bring together people of various faiths and backgrounds in celebration of Black Catholic History Month in the United States. The fellowship that followed the Mass shined a light on African American culture and the outstanding talents of local black Americans.

“This is a parish effort to carry on this event,” said long-time parishioner and music director David Cotton, who is also an event organizer with his wife, Claudine. “We want to share the African American culture experience.”

Since 1976, the United States has acknowledged February as Black History Month, a time to learn, honor, and celebrate the achievements of black men and women throughout history and today. The celebration at St. Francis of Assisi Parish is a tradition based on the mission and purpose of Black History Month and has grown in popularity over the years.

A concert kicked off the afternoon, featuring lively spiritual hymns that expressed the parishioners’ love for the Lord through a moving performance.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated the Mass, which took place on the feast of the Presentation of the Lord. The bishop opened the Mass with a welcome message expressing his delight for having been invited to be a part of the afternoon. “I am very happy to be here with you to celebrate the annual Black Cultural Awareness Mass,” he said. “We come together as a family, one family.”

Father Martin Ibeh, parochial vicar of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine and a native of Nigeria, was the guest homilist, during which he invited all to reflect on their special gifts and blessings from God. “Use your gifts to serve others,” he said. “That is what God wants.”

Father Peter Truong, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church, led the opening prayer. He acknowledged guests from local faith communities who took part in the afternoon sharing their talents.

Guests artists included St. Ann Parish Haitian Choir, St. John Missionary Baptist Church Men’s Choir, the Voices of Pentecost Choir, the Ebony Chorale of the Palm Beaches, Tabernacle Mission Baptist Church Choir and Portraits of the World, a liturgical dance team. The parish’s own St. Francis Choir was also on hand and performed several selections with up-and-coming pianist, Delena Johnson, who received a standing ovation for her classical piece.

At the close, Father Truong invited all to continue in fellowship in the parish hall over dinner. “Please join us for some soul food,” he said about the meal prepared by African American parishioners. “The food is good for the soul and for the body.”