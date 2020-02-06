Rally hosts speakers Stefanick, Wahlberg

Palm Beach Gardens | More than 1,000 men eagerly filled the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens Jan. 18, for the Catholic Men’s Rally hosted by Catholic Men for Jesus Florida.



Bob Heinlein, a parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton, said, “Men are called to be the spiritual leaders of their families.

The Men’s Rally encourages us to reflect on this role and it challenges us to be more focused on the Christian mission.”



Jim Paige, a volunteer at the Men’s Rally, was thrilled to witness the strong turnout for the yearly event, which included adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, opportunity for confession, and Mass celebrated by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito.



“It is so great to see so many men of all ages participating in the rally,” Paige said.



“It’s also heartening to see them go to confession, especially those who may not have gone until today.”



The biggest draw of this year’s Catholic Men’s Rally was the chance to hear from two dynamic motivational speakers: Chris Stefanick, EWTN host of “Real Life Catholic,” and Jimmy Wahlberg, CEO of Wahl St. Productions and director of “If Only” and more films on substance abuse.



Stefanick’s opening statement spoke to living a joyful life in Christ.

“First, joy in the Lord must be your strength. The first rule to living a joyful life is to be grateful, to give thanks in all circumstances. This is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”



Osvaldo Parrotta, a parishioner of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Fort Pierce, said Stefanick’s statement on showing joy to others “touched” him.



“It is a way to evangelization in efforts to lead others to the Lord,” Parrotta said. “To see so many men here with their sons, involved in the faith, is nourishment to my soul and spirit.”



Wahlberg, whose personal struggle with drug addiction permeates much of his work as a filmmaker, gave testimony to the transformative power of Jesus Christ. Wahlberg has also dedicated himself to battling the drug epidemic that many young men face in today’s world.



“Jimmy Wahlberg’s testimony spoke to me about how the Lord saves people no matter the situation. He came because we are sinners and will change lives when you turn to him,” said Parrotta.



Established in 1997, Catholic Men for Jesus Christ Florida recognizes that true happiness can only be found in Jesus and fosters the following of this call through fellowship and community. The organization strives to bring men together to build each other up, support one another, and challenge one another on their spiritual journeys. To learn more about Catholic Men for Jesus Florida, contact Jim Manhardt at cathmenforjesus@aol.com or visit catholicmenforjesusflorida.com.