Red Mass: Spirit does not have an agenda; ‘it comes as fire’

ORLANDO | After hundreds of Catholics spoke with politicians to persuade a Floridian future involving more Catholic values in its legal doctrines, they were rewarded with a celebratory Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in downtown Tallahassee.



Florida’s Red Mass, a religious event where all eight bishops from the state gather and honor the participants who spoke with lawmakers about the importance of incorporating laws that focus on preserving life, celebrated its 45th year. The Red Mass originates from Europe during the early 13th century to credit and guide those involved in legislation to make moral and ethical decisions.



At St. Thomas More’s altar sat the entire flock of Florida’s bishops, including Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito of Palm Beach, Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Bishop John Noonan of Orlando, Bishop Felipe Estevez of St. Augustine, Bishop Gregory L. Parkes of St. Petersburg, Bishop William A. Wack of Pensacola-Tallahassee, and Auxiliary Bishop Enrique E. Delgado of Miami.



Respect Life Director Jeanne Berdeaux of the Diocese of Venice was pleased to see the bishops in one place. “The Red Mass is very important because it is the only time the bishops get together, except the installation of a bishop and the death of a bishop.”



Beginning with a beautiful hymn, “Breath on me, breath of God,” Bishop Estevez took the podium to highlight a Catholic’s evangelical role in the Church.



Quoting many times from past leaders in the Church during his homily, Bishop Estevez spoke of a Catholic’s duty to express the passion to change the community for the better in the name of Christ. “St. Paul says we are temples of the Holy Spirit,” the bishop said. “We have been anointed with Holy Spirit. The spirit sets us on fire to relight, to resolve, to make a difference in our community.”



The participants at Catholic Days at the Capitol did just that. They went forth, in droves, to the Capitol Complex to discuss with Florida lawmakers the pros and cons three awaiting bills could cause if passed into law.



Bishop Estevez went on to discuss the significance of all human life and how it should be protected, even if guilty of horrible sins.



“God and only God is the offeror of human life and only God should determine the end of that life,” he said. “For every human life has intrinsic value from conception to natural death since every human person is made in the image and likeness of god.”



“We are all members of a family of humankind,” Bishop Estevez continued. “We are interdependent in our care for people.”



Ending the homily, Bishop Estevez reassured participants gathered in the church that Catholics everywhere and lawmakers are on track to make positive change. “May the Holy Spirit come to the aid of those serving our state with wisdom knowledge counsel and fortitude.” He reminded the audience once again of the genuine passion they have inside of them. “The spirit does not come bearing an agenda,” the bishop said. “It comes as fire.”