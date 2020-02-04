Abortion, assisted suicide, death penalty bills unite Florida Catholics

ORLANDO | The basement floor of the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in downtown Tallahassee saw two days of heavy Catholic advocacy for the upcoming legislation.



Orchestrated by the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Days at the Capitol brought hundreds of pro-life advocates representing each Florida’s dioceses and archdiocese. Participants — who included members of Councils of Catholic Women, clergy, religious, seminarians, Knights, laity and teens — filled the massive auditorium, sitting at their designated tables, enjoying lectures from priests, bishops, and members of Catholic Charities.



The gathering is a part of a religious excursion, with the second day having them board shuttle buses to blitz the Capitol Complex to peacefully discuss with lawmakers responsible for defending or opposing several bills that could threaten the futures of millions in Florida.



For these devout advocates, making their voices heard to Florida legislation is a task they relish. They have been performing this ritual for years with hopes that those in charge of introducing and executing legal orders in the Sunshine State continue, and further influence, a more Christian value system that encourages sympathy and empathy over its citizens.



Michele Taylor, associate director for communications of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, helped organize the event that would bring Catholics together to cause positive political change.



“Catholic Days activities allow elected officials to hear directly from their Catholic constituents and for the members of our faith community to demonstrate their support for public policies that protect and promote the lives and dignity of some of Florida’s most vulnerable populations,” she said.



Before meeting with their representatives, the conference held with a legislative briefing with participants that outlined three specific topics of discussion with legislators.



Mandatory Parental Consent

The first topic involved abortion, specifically parental consent in getting an abortion. The ability for an underage girl to legally terminate an unborn baby is quite lax, blurring the lines of correct procedure. As it stands right now, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld laws requiring parental consent before a minor is allowed an abortion. But there are also judicial bypasses, such as if there is parental abuse or incest, which then allows the minor to petition the court for a waiver to allow for an abortion.



However, the issue many have with the current status rests in the law’s procedure. Only a notification on the part of the clinic is warranted — not an actual confirmation by the parent. In many instances — because of this relaxed course of action in the language of the current law — the parent is not aware the minor has had an abortion.



“Once a minor is pregnant, her life is forever changed,” said Ingrid Delgado, the conference’s associate director for social concerns/respect life.



“Florida law currently requires parental notification prior to a minor’s abortion, but that one might not be sufficiently strong to ensure that a parent is actually notified. The abortion facility only has to mail the notice but not confirm its receipt.”



The loophole in the current process is too large to ignore and allows a minor’s abortion, basically at will. In a way, it encourages the minor to have the abortion because it disregards the parental involvement and puts the responsibility in the hands of the abortion clinic—who ultimately encourages abortions.



Delgado and numerous other anti-abortion advocates hope to see the installation of SB 404 and HB 265, a bill that would require official consent by a parent before a minor has an abortion. The bills also include a judicial bypass for certain circumstances.



Participant at Catholic Days, Mark Latell, director of student life at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, brought several youths to experience the summit for themselves.



“I am glad that my students got to see and hear this so they can see how they can make a difference and effect change on some of the issues the Catholics are involved in,” he said. “I am basically in total agreement with the whole room. I just came from the March for Life, so obviously I am very pro-life … It’s all about life,” he said. “Whether it is in the womb or at the end of life. We are trying to protect it always.



Frankie Chevere, executive director for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, feels the same. “I mean they require consent for a surgery (for a minor), so why not require consent for an abortion?”



Devout Catholic Bonnie Jones who attended the event and the Red Mass later that evening doesn’t understand the current reasoning used that provides termination for pregnancy without adult approval. “I cannot believe that you can perform an abortion without parental consent, but you can’t give them an aspirin,” she said. “It is just illogical.”



Overall, Florida has seen a dramatic drop in abortions during the last decade. According to the Agency for Healthcare Administration, in 2010, Florida abortions hit 79,843. In 2018, that amount decreased to 70,239. As of December 2019, abortions plummeted further to 62,731. It seems the crusade to rid abortions from Florida is growing, but Catholics still have much work ahead of them.



Preserve Life

Whereas the aforementioned bill has support from both the Senate and House, the assisted suicide bill only exists in the Senate, for now. SB 1800 hopes to implement legislation that supports any Floridian’s capability to legally purchase drugs for the purpose of ending one’s own life.



Several states, including California and Oregon have been practicing assisted suicide for years. Ken Kniepmann, the conference’s associate for health, said those advocates are setting their sights on Florida. While those involved in the assisted suicide campaign claim it will allow for those suffering from a terminal illness “death with dignity,” as it is termed, and without burdening their families with thousands of dollars in medical bills, Catholic opposers continue to provide rationale arguments.



“It’s a felony to help someone commit suicide in the state of Florida,” Kniepmann said during a question and answer session with participants. “The so called ‘Death with Dignity’ laws have really been promoted by well-funded advocacy groups. They influence medical professional associations. They reframe the public perception, and they lobby legislators.”



While meeting with members of his district, which includes portion of the Diocese of Venice, Senator Bill Galvano, president of the Florida Senate, offered his constituents this about the senate bill, which advocates urged him to oppose. He told the residents succinctly: “I do not support assisted suicide,” and “that bill isn’t going anywhere. It will not pass the Senate.”

Kniepmann, who is staunchly against assisted suicide, recognized the power of the movement and won’t dismiss it that easily.



“These are tough battles,” he said. “We need to recognize the proponents of this bill have invested an enormous amount of time and energy just to get this bill proposed in this chamber.”



Outdated Death Penalty

Keeping with the perseverance of all human life, participants at Capitol Days advocated for repealing capital punishment, urging support of SB 938 and HB 6045.



Capital punishment, many Catholics believe, directly opposes their religious doctrines to forgive a sinner. Pope Francis has stated how capital punishment is unnecessary and inadmissible to ensure the safety of society.



With more and more death row inmates becoming exonerated through DNA evidence, many Catholics consider criminals enduring the death penalty is wrong.



However, the bills have a difficult road ahead.



Florida is known for their usage of the death penalty as a means to resolve capitol felonies. In 2019, Florida was one of four states that both sentenced a convict to death row and executed an inmate. Also, Florida ranks second for having the most death row inmates yet has exonerated more inmates from death row than any other state.



“Florida is a national outlier when it comes to the death penalty,” Delgado said.



The majority of Americans are beginning to see death row as an outdated policy to deter crime. A Gallup poll from 2019 found that 60% of American citizens believe life imprisonment is a better option than a death sentence. Supporters of capital punishment typically claim the death of the inmate gives a satisfactory closure to the victims’ family. However, many times, families of murder victims state differently that added death does not bring resolve.



Chevere referenced his home of Puerto Rico to make a valid point. “Seventy percent of people in Puerto Rico are Catholic, so there is a very firm faith-based belief that you have to respect life until the moment of death, even for people who have committed great crimes.”



Jones brought up the possibility that a criminal on death row might be innocent. “In light of all the people they have let out of jails that were wrongly convicted, it is a scary proposition to have a death penalty.”

Galvano wasn’t as free with his opinion about the upcoming bills that would support a repeal of capital punishment in his state. “I think you just keep the discussion going more and more as we get better DNA evidence.”