James Dailey’s appeal denied

ORLANDO | Earlier this month, both Florida’s bishops and the U.S. bishops offered their support via a brief to the U.S. court on behalf of a Florida death row inmate who has spent 32 years behind bars for a crime another inmate has taken responsibility.

Despite support from Catholic Church leaders, exonerated death row inmates, and the Innocence Project, and a signed confession five times over from another man who is already incarcerated, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit rejected arguments James Dailey should be given another chance to show he is innocent in the 1985 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Pinellas County.

According to News Service of Florida, a three-judge panel federal court based in Atlanta disputed inmate Dailey’s contention that newly discovered evidence would clear him in the murder of 14-year-old Shelly Boggio in 1985.

Jack Pearcy, who was a housemate of Dailey’s at the time of the crime, was sentenced to life in prison because of his part in the murder. Prosecutors of the case said both men were involved in the murder, with Pearcy pinning the responsibility on Dailey in return for life in prison. But since that time, Pearcy has recanted, and Dec. 18, 2019, Pearcy voluntarily signed a declaration attesting to the fact that he alone committed the crime for which Dailey faces execution and that Dailey was not involved in any way. This is at least the fifth time Pearcy has confessed to being solely responsible for the crime. According to Dailey’s attorney’s, Pearcy’s statement was more specific than any he has previously made and it reads: “James Dailey had nothing to do with the murder of Shelly Boggio. I committed the crime alone. James Dailey was back at the house when I drove Shelly Boggio to the place where I ultimately killed her.”

However, that evidence was not enough for the federal court. In its dismissal Jan. 30, the court said Dailey’s arguments do not meet the requirement for making a new claim because it was the same claim asserted in 2007, which was rejected. News Service of Florida studied the 29-page ruling written by Chief Judge Ed Carnes and joined by judges Charles Wilson and William Pryor. The following are excerpts of the ruling:

“At bottom, Dailey is asserting the same thing he asserted in 2007: that he is and always has been innocent of murdering Shelly Boggio, so the Constitution requires that the judgment against him be set aside. Any new evidence he is submitting is merely supportive of that same claim; it is not the basis of a new one. As a result, Dailey has not made a prima facie showing that his claim survives (the legal) new claim requirement” the ruling stated, adding Dailey had not met a high standard of showing “actual innocence.”

“Dailey’s new evidence, at most, casts some degree of doubt on some of the testimony the state presented at trial. The credibility of one of the three jailhouse informants, Paul Skalnik, has been called into doubt. But we are not jurors deciding in the first instance whether the state has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. We are a court of appeals deciding more than 30 years after a murder whether the inmate who was convicted of it, and whose conviction has been upheld at every turn for three decades, has shown a reasonable likelihood of meeting the ‘extraordinarily high’ burden of making a ‘truly persuasive demonstration’ that he is actually innocent,” the ruling said, citing court precedents. “Dailey has not done that. He has not because even if we take Dailey’s new evidence into account, and even if we erase entirely Skalnik’s testimony, there remains substantial unrefuted evidence of Dailey’s guilt.”

In an email to the Florida Catholic, Dailey’s attorneys of the Capital Habeas Unit said the dismissal is an example of how the appeallate system is “broken.”

“This opinion is a prime illustration of the serious deficiencies in our appellate review system. The court today says that new evidence is not enough. The court today says that proof of innocence is not enough,” said Carol Wright, a federal public defender of the Capital Habeas Unit. “The court today says even if state’s theory of the conviction is disproved, if the court can imagine any scenario of guilt however implausible an innocent man can be executed. The system is broken.”

Dailey was convicted with wholly circumstantial evidence, and recent evidence has questioned the validity of Dailey’s guilt, so much so that the case has garnered national attention. The New York Times and Pro Publica did an exhaustive account of the case and new evidence available. One of the topics focused was information about Paul Skalnik, a “jailhouse snitch” who testified again and again, helping to send dozens of people to prison and four, including Dailey, to death row. Skalnik was known to lie about other inmates in order to receive light sentences for his own crimes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Dailey in 2019. Florida’s bishops were among those urging the governor for a stay of execution, which was granted, but expired Dec. 30, 2019. Florida’s bishops then urged the governor to grant a clemency, and asking local Catholics to lend their own voices in that effort. While Catholic bishops have long fought to stop death warrants, there is added concern with Dailey’s case because of his possible innocence.

“There is significant evidence of innocence that the courts have not yet considered, primarily due to procedural bars,” the Florida bishops wrote. “However, it should never be too late for someone sentenced to death to prove their innocence.”

On Jan. 17, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has joined efforts with the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops in filing an amicus curiae (“friends of the court”) brief with U.S. Supreme Court urging a new trial for Dailey based on evidence of actual innocence. The brief — defined as a document filed by a group that is not a party to the case, yet through the brief assists the court by offering information, expertise or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case — explained the Catholic Church’s longstanding opposition to the death penalty. The Church teaches that capital punishment violates respect for life and human dignity. The injustice is especially acute in the instance of an innocent person sentenced to death. The amicus brief also argues that the execution of an innocent person violates the Constitution of the United States. The brief reviews the facts of Dailey’s case and concludes that the evidence of his actual innocence is persuasive, but that he was not able to present it at a new trial for procedural reasons. The brief declares that there is no legal or procedural reason that could morally justify the execution of an innocent person.

Dailey, 73, is an honorably discharged Vietnam veteran who served three tours. If executed, he would be the 100th execution in Florida since reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976. Since reinstatement 29 men have been exonerated and released from Florida’s death row.

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops offers a link to send messages directly to the governor urging for a clemency hearing. Visit flaccb.org/flcan-take-action and click on the first link. Letters can also be sent to Gov. DeSantis urging him to stop the execution ron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com. To contact the governor by phone, call Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 850-488-7146.