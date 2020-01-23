Baby Jesus returned home to local parish

The life-size statues of an angel, Mary and Joseph surround the crib where a baby Jesus statuette lies. The baby Jesus was stolen from the grounds of St. Lucy Parish in Highland Beach, but was later found at a Catholic parish in Parkland, within the Miami Archdiocese. (COURTESY)

Highland Beach | Shortly after the installation and blessing of the new life-sized crèche at St. Lucy Parish in Highland Beach, reports were made that the statue of baby Jesus went missing New Year’s Day.

Thankfully, the statue has been returned to its home parish without damage.

St. Lucy Parish received a call from Mary Help of Christians Parish in Parkland Jan. 6, informing them that they had found a statue of baby Jesus in the church parking lot. Parishioner Ernie Doel volunteered to drive to Broward County to retrieve the statue.

“We went down to Parkland, walked in and saw the statue, and immediately knew it was ours,” he said.

In June 2019, St. Lucy Parish launched a campaign to raise funds for the beautiful crèche that faces A1A outside of the church. The piece was carefully selected, and unveiling ceremonies took place Dec. 13 — the feast of St. Lucy. Hundreds attended, including the town’s government officials.

“I would say that the majority of our parishioners donated to the campaign,” said Jeanette Schmitz, a parish ministry director. “The nativity is a huge statement for our church community. It is a statement about who we are in this community.”

St. Lucy Parish is the only Catholic parish in the small seaside town of nearly 3,500 residents. The church is home to Catholics in the area and to individuals of all faiths and backgrounds, providing a space for several annual community events and polling during elections.

After the robbery, the parish released a statement which was later posted to the Highland Beach website. “The statuette of baby Jesus embodies the purpose and meaning of Christmas and the joyful celebration for all people. Stealing it is a crime against the entire congregation and town.”

Rocio Muñoz, a parish assistant at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, called the Diocese of Palm Beach after a fellow parishioner discovered the statue with a note that read, “Please return to St. Andrew Church in Delray Beach. God bless.”

There is no St. Andrew Catholic Church in Delray Beach, which caused Muñoz some confusion. After learning about the missing statue from St. Lucy Parish, Muñoz made the connection that the baby Jesus belonged to the crèche in Highland Beach.

“It may be a story of repentance,” said Muñoz about the crime. “Perhaps that person wanted to have some time with the baby Jesus. I am happy that we were able to keep the statue safe for its rightful parish.”