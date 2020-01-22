‘We try to engage the couple in conversation about topics they might not have thought to discuss.’

Patti and Paul Burgener have been married for 16 years and are mentors in the Marriage Ministry at St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach. (COURTESY)

Vero Beach | Despite their seasoned history in marriage ministry, Patti and Paul Burgener still manage to learn something new from the couples enrolled in the marriage preparation classes and the Fully Engaged program at St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach.

“As couples grow in their relationship, so much can happen in the short span of a few months,” Paul said. “Each couple brings with them something new to discuss that can surprise even the longest of married couples. It’s an enriching experience for both the engaged couples and ministry leaders like us.”

Patti and Paul, who met in graduate school at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, have been involved in marriage ministry since the early years of their marriage. After marrying in 2004, they moved to Savanah, Georgia, and found a strong mentorship in the couple who led the marriage preparation classes in their parish there. Patti and Paul were asked to give a talk to the couples preparing for marriage and quickly found a calling to be leaders in this ministry.

“Even before I was dating Paul, I was always interested in the topic of marriage and relationships,” Pattie said. “I was one to read all the marriage self-help books and looked to others for advice and insight on their relationships. I had this desire to ‘get marriage right’ and I was fortunate to find a strong marriage ministry at St. Helen.”

Since moving to Vero Beach with their children — Elizabeth, 14, Isabelle, 13, and Samuel, 10 — Patti and Paul continue to lead the marriage preparation classes, which are held two to three times a year through the parish. They said the preparation classes are an excellent relationship-building tool throughout marriage, not just before it. “I’ve found that I get more out of being in the classes throughout our marriage than just having done it the few times before getting married,” Paul said. “It doesn’t matter what age you are or how long you have been married, every couple must grow in their relationship and that takes time and a lot of effort. The classes are a great way to have support through that.”

The Fully Engaged program, however, is where the couple really delve into the facets of the marriage journey. Paul explained the Fully Engaged program is used in conjunction with the one-day marriage preparation classes and is much more extensive. It requires one-on-one meetings with each couple to take inventory of their relationship in the areas of family of origin, communication, finance, intimacy, Natural Family Planning, spirituality and the sacrament of marriage. It even examines day-to-day parenting and the division of household chores.

“We try to engage the couple in conversation about topics they might not have thought to discuss,” Paul said. “After meeting for an hour each week for four to five weeks you really get to know the couple well and you become a part of their lives.”

The couple both expressed how paramount it is for a Catholic couple to connect with their parish clergy for guidance and support. “The Fully Engaged program allows us, as the mentors, to identify where a couple might be struggling and communicate that to the parish deacon or priests, who can then give spiritual guidance and personal attention,” Paul said.

“In the eyes of the Church, marriage is forever,” Patti said. “You don’t go into it thinking there’s a simple way out just in case it doesn’t work. You have to make it work. That’s a radical idea for many young couples living in today’s world. Especially when many of them are not practicing Catholics, cohabitate before marriage, or are interfaith couples that will face their own challenges as they figure out what marriage means in the context of a sacrament.”

The marriage preparation classes at St. Helen Parish are attended by couples from all over the diocese. Although each couple has their story, said Paul and Pattie, many of their struggles are the same.

“Many of their challenges are as old as the Scripture that lays out the meaning of marriage. These struggles are humanity that define us as witnesses to the sanctity of marriage and family.”