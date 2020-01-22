Still healing island reels from series of earthquakes

‘Puerto Ricans are very strong, refuse to be defeated’ says Orlando Judicial Vicar



ORLANDO | In the last three years, islands of the Caribbean have witnessed their majestic beauty compromised by several natural disasters.



Puerto Rico, in particular, is still recovering from the monumental damage made from 2017’s Hurricanes Irma and Maria. While 2019’s hurricane season passed the island commonwealth without any destructive storms, two back-to-back major earthquakes ravaged the island.



However, help from Puerto Ricans in the United States and various Catholic foundations throughout America have come to the small island’s aid. Jose Lebron-Sanabria, a Knight of Columbus and a general insurance agent for the fraternal organization, is coordinating assistance to Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes.



He led the Knights’ recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria decimated Puerto Rico in September 2017. Among other efforts this time, he is working with the Diocese of Ponce to bring food, water and nutrition drinks, like Glucerna and Ensure, to a religious monastery, home to 25 elderly nuns.



“I have a tool to offer my community and that is the Knights of Columbus,” Lebron-Sanabria said in a statement. The island is home to 5,240 Knights and 81 councils.



The series of earthquakes has leveled towns and parish churches on the southern coast of the island. Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced has declared a state of emergency. Aftershocks continue to rock Puerto Rico.



The Knights of Columbus, based in New Haven, Connecticut, has established an online portal for donations for those affected by the quakes: https://bit.ly/2FN5pG0. Catholic Charities USA has established a Puerto Rico disaster relief fund that can accessed online at https://bit.ly/30hHwQd.



In Puerto Rico, Jose Vazquez-Padilla, the Knights’ state deputy, and other Knights purchased 20 canopies to bring to the now homeless living outside of San Antonio Abad Church in Guanica. Not only were they providing immediate shelter, but more than 300 Knights cooked 1,000 hot meals Jan. 12 for those affected by the earthquakes in Guayanilla.



According to Father Segismundo Cintron, a Knight of Columbus from Don Juan Ponce de Leon Council 1719, 20,000 people from the town of Guanica were living and sleeping outdoors. Every structure in town has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable in the aftermath of the earthquakes.



Florida Connections

Father Gil Fernando, a full-time Judicial Vicar at the Orlando Diocese and who helps with the Spanish Masses at St. Rose of Lima Church in Poinciana, offered his condolences and words of encouragement.



“Prayers have been offered at all the Spanish Masses for the victims since last December when a swarm of earthquakes and tremors affected the southwest area of Puerto Rico,” said Father Gil who is of Columbian heritage. “Approximately 80% of our Spanish-speaking parishioners at St. Rose of Lima in Poinciana are originally from Puerto Rico,” he said. “A significant number of them come from Guallanilla, Yauco, Ponce, Guánica, Utuado.”



Beginning in late December, Puerto Rico has experienced nearly 2,000 earthquakes — over 50 were strong enough for alarm. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, a massive 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the southwest coast of the tropical island followed by a 5.9 aftershock Jan. 11. To date only one fatality has been recorded, but considerable damage has been done to over 600 buildings with landscape destruction so severe, space satellites can view the difference in the island. Repair costs are estimated at well over $100 million.



“There are people sleeping in shelters, churches and even outside to escape calamity,” Father Gil said of Puerto Rico’s current conditions. “A good number of St. Rose’s parishioners have relocated some of their more vulnerable relatives (children and the elderly) from Puerto Rico to their homes in Kissimmee and Poinciana.”



Father Gil is proud of his parishioner’s care. “A tremendous outpouring of support has been displayed by parishioners, who have been collecting clothes, water, blankets and sleeping bags to send to those in dire need,” he said. “Even total strangers are offering to share space at their homes in Poinciana with some quake victims, until they have their houses repaired or are able to secure a new dwelling place to return to the island.” Although the road to recovery will be difficult, Father Gil knows the people here in the states and in Puerto Rico will endure and come back revitalized because they have Catholic values. “Puerto Ricans are very strong, refuse to be defeated, and are people of strong faith in God.”



Catholic News Service reports were used in this article.