‘God gave us everything’

Lamb and agriculture cultivate Catholic faith at Ocala high school



ORLANDO | Raising ranch animals and gardening is common amongst the residents in rural Ocala, as is the devotion to Christianity as witnessed on the numerous properties’ depictions of the Three Crosses on Calvary.



Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, which rests on several acres of beautiful landscape housing multiple buildings, a massive football stadium, and even a small, fenced-off section to keep the livestock safe, merges Catholicism and agriculture into one learned experience that serves its students long after they graduate.



For Trinity agriculture teacher Taylor Wear, every day is a chance to celebrate her Catholic faith by instructing her students about the benefits of farming. Wear, an ambitious, rookie teacher at Trinity with a personal history of nurturing farm animals and who holds an academic degree in the field, chose to helm the new agricultural program at Trinity Catholic — the Future Farmers of America.



“It is an agriculture course where students will learn everything from integrated pest management to gardening practices to animal science to safety in the field to agribusiness,” Wear said, noting the various paths the course covers. She will also instruct her students “how to have a proper interview and apply for a job.”



Erika Wikstrom, principal of Trinity Catholic, noted Wear’s relentless motivation to the project and said the school is excited about the program and the work.



“(Wear’s) passion and commitment to developing the program has been a blessing to our students and community, allowing an opportunity for our students to work with local farms in Ocala,” Wikstrom said.



If students do intend to pursue a career in agriculture, Wear ensures them there are numerous job possibilities, such as “a feed sales rep to a fertilizer sales rep to a veterinarian,” Wear said. “There is a huge range of anything you want to do.”



Although Wear controls the program, she allows students involved in the FFA to share the responsibilities to gain experience for their professional futures. “The FFA is a club run by the students and they do community service projects,” Wear said. “They go to competitions and leadership conferences.”



The FFA also provides awards and scholarships opportunities for members. “In June there is an FFA conference where all FFA chapters in Florida get together to get recognized for any awards,” Wear said. “There are lots of scholarships to be awarded through the FFA,” reaching several hundred dollars.



Wear and a couple members of the FFA staff gave the Florida Catholic a tour into the livestock section of the campus to gain knowledge of how they raise their animals and develop produce in the greenhouse.



President of the FFA chapter at Trinity Catholic Ashley Sellers, a junior and future veterinarian who hopes to study animal science at the University of Georgia, enjoys the competitiveness the program brings. “(The FFA) really puts us out there to compete with all the other schools in the state of Florida,” she said of her passion to always represent her school at the top spot.



Allison Wyman, a senior and reporter for the school who will study in-state for her nursing degree, appreciates the knowledge the program provides for Trinity’s students. “It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It teaches kids a lot more than you think.”



Immediately upon nearing the farm gate, a distinct neigh called out over the rolling, green hills of the school campus. The excited bray was of the school’s unofficial mascot, Murphy, a full-sized lamb on campus to give the students experience in cattle raising. With any luck and the proper funds in the future, Wear would like to have a barn built at the back end of the school grounds that would house a few steers to broaden the educational possibilities of the FFA program.



Murphy’s pen was sectioned off, keeping him gated and available for petting. When allowed out, the lamb behaved well, grazing a little and staying by Wear’s side. Although Murphy will likely be given away in the spring of 2020, he will have an intricate part in Trinity’s Christmas play, as will Wear.



“Murphy is a chapter lamb,” Ashley said of his significance. “Everyone in the chapter helps take care of him and helps feed him and makes sure he has clean water. He is a big group project. We have a couple girls from the club showing him at the fair coming in February.”



In another section, several young chickens cavorted among each other. Wear and her students had witnessed the birth of each chicken a few weeks prior, as the raising of the baby chicks are part of the FFA course, too.



The greenhouse has a full-working irrigation system that flows throughout its entire innards, spraying water on each individual broccoli, head of lettuce, and leaf under its roof. However, Murphy’s personal bale of food grain and alfalfa hay are kept dry. When each veggie becomes ready to eat, Wear will give them away.



“We harvest our own food,” Allison said. “We have tomatoes, peppers, and basil.”



Reflecting how their Catholic faith works well with the FFA program, each one had their own reason to credit the Lord.



“God gave us everything,” Allison replied when asked why her participation in the program matters to her faith.



Wear agrees with her students. “To me,” she said, “we are stewards of the land and it talks about that in the Bible. I feel that the more you take care of what God has given you and you use it to the best of your ability and help provide safe land and food practices for everyone else—that is really the most down to earth and best thing I feel you can do.”



Ashley wants others to know the FFA program isn’t only about farming, but incorporates Catholic faith in its actions, as well. “This program really relates to Christianity a lot, more than people realize because we are just using the gifts that God has given us,” she said. “We are utilizing them to the absolutely best of our abilities. He gave us them for a reason and we are using them to help all people.”



Wear looks forward to the future of the FFA at the Ocala high school. “This is the first agriculture program Trinity Catholic has had,” she said. “We have started small, but we are staying really busy.”



Wikstrom knows that the farming program is a reflection of Trinity Catholic’s devotion to Jesus’ values. “The farm has provided our students insight into the wonderful world God has created,” she said. “The farm has fostered compassion, empathy, and appreciation for all of God’s creations.”