Faithful support ‘No Hate! No Fear!’ rally

Hundreds participate in the No Hate. No Fear. Solidarity Rally in downtown Sarasota on Jan. 8 to stand up against anti-Semitism. (PHOTO BY BOB REDDY | FC)

Sarasota | A strong contingent of Catholics was among the hundreds who stood up against anti-Semitism in a “No Hate. No Fear.” solidarity rally to at the J.D. Hamel Park near the Sarasota waterfront.

The rally was organized by the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and AJC (American Jewish Committee) West Coast Florida as an opportunity for the community to show its support in response to anti-Semitism hate crimes around the country including recent shooting and stabbing attacks in the New York area.

“Enough is enough,” said Howard Tevlowitz, Jewish Federation CEO. “This work of standing up against anti-Semitism, other -isms, and hatred is done as a collective … Let our voices be heard here today, on the bayfront of our beautiful Sarasota: No to Hate! No to Fear!”

Pallotine Father Fausto Stampiglia, Pastor of St. Martha Parish, spoke on behalf of Bishop Frank J. Dewane, who was at a Florida Bishop’s retreat. Father Stampiglia talked about the power of diversity, because God the Creator, whom all present honor, did not create everyone the same.

Father Stampiglia spoke about the Roman Catholic idea of religion. “Moved by the religious motivation of Christian love, the Church deplores all hatred, persecution, display of anti-Semitism, or anti-religion of every kind – never at any time or from any source against Jews, Muslims and any other religion.”

Additional clergy from the Sarasota Manatee Rabbinic Association, Sarasota Ministerial Association, and the Islamic Society of Sarasota and Bradenton each spoke at the event. Also representing the Diocese of Venice at the rally were Father Phillip Schweda, Administrator of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish in Longboat Key, and Deacon Patrick Macaulay of the Diocese Office of Ecumenism and Interfaith.

Signs read: “Hatred and fear have no place here!” “Always here without fear!” “Choose love SRQ!” “Sarasota is stronger than hate!”

Mary Holder, a part-time resident from New Jersey and parishioner at St. Thomas More Parish, held a sign which read: “SRQ says no to hate!” “Anti-religion is a scary thing. Whether it is against the Jewish, Muslim or Catholic communities, you have to stand up and be united. I came to be seen side-by-side with other faiths because hatred has to stop. It begins when we stand united.