Annual Mass held for circus and traveling show workers

Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks during Mass on Jan. 12 held at St. Martha Parish in Sarasota, to commemorate the conclusion of a meeting of pastoral workers who tend to the needs of circus and traveling show workers of the United States. (Photo by Bob Reddy)

Sarasota | Each year the circus and traveling show workers of the United States gather for three days to thank God for their continued blessings. This takes place at St. Martha Parish in downtown Sarasota, which is designated the “National Circus Parish.”

The pastoral workers, who ensure that the Sacraments are available and maintained for travelling show people, function under the direction of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Secretariat of Cultural Diversity’s Subcommittee on the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees and Travelers (PCMRT). Bishop Frank J. Dewane is the Episcopal Liaison of the PCMRT.

From Jan. 9-12, the group met and took time to reflect on the past year and look forward by planning for a year filled with the blessings of the Lord. Many of those present for the gathering are familiar faces. Each year this meeting is a reunion of sorts, as well as time to reflect on those lost in the past year and welcome those new to the traveling show ministry.

Bishop Dewane was the celebrant for the closing Mass Jan. 7, the feast of the Baptism of the Lord was celebrated. He was joined by a number of priests and deacons who serve traveling workers throughout the country.

“The work of these people is important in helping to maintain the Faith for those who are constantly on the move and don’t have a Parish they can call home,” Bishop Dewane said. “They set up Masses and work to meet the pastoral needs of these groups. They assist in evangelization and help these workers maintain a strong connection to the Universal Church.”

Appropriate to the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Bishop Dewane praised these pastoral workers for being supportive of others in their faith life and being what Jesus calls each to be in one’s life – “an instrument of the Lord.”

Among the annual participants was Father John Vakulskas Jr., of Ruskin, who travels the country attending the needs of carnival workers. “I have been doing this for 51 years, since 1969, and it has been amazing to be a part of the outreach to the outdoor amusement and show business industry.”

For his work, Father Valkulskas has been individually recognized by Pope John Paul II, and most recently by Pope Francis who asked Father Valkulskas to extend his thanks to all carnival workers and their families for bringing family entertainment to all God’s children.

The annual gathering occurs in Sarasota because shortly after St. Martha Parish was founded in 1927, its long association with the circus began as the city became the winter quarters for the Ringling Brothers Circus.