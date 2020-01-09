Evenings dedicated to Charity

The March 23, 2019, Emerald Ball was held at the Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort in Naples to benefit the programs of Catholic Charities.

Now is the time of year that people are planning their busy seasonal social schedule with lots of interesting activities to choose for evenings of elegance or just casual fun.

While choosing from the many opportunities Southwest Florida has to offer, consider these events for a chance to give back to the community. Proceeds go directly to help our brothers and sisters in Christ who are in need through the many programs of Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc.

In most cases, the Catholic Charities galas are elegant black-tie affairs, but no matter what the attire, all of the proceeds will go directly to help those in the community where the event is held. This means that by buying a ticket you could literally help feed families, teach children to read or even prevent some from becoming homeless. Beginning in late January through April there are 10 chances to support Catholic Charities in an entertaining and unique way.

“These Catholic Charities Galas and events are of critical importance as it brings like-minded and faith-filled people together for a good cause,” explained Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc. CEO Philomena Pereira. “Each gathering serves to help educate people about a critical need in the area, while at the same time offering everyone chance to have fun.”

The upcoming events will be centered on various themes and benefit either regional or specific programs of Catholic Charities. Many of the Balls will include a cocktail hour, auction, dining and dancing. The list of events is as follows:

Jammin’ for the Mamas for Our Mothers House, Jan. 13, Boca Royale Golf and Country Club, Englewood, $50, call 941-485-6264 or 941-662-7787, joyce.scott@catholiccharitiesdov.org;

Sugar Bowl Show of Shows North Port, Jan. 25, North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd. North Port, $20 or $25 a person, 941-426-8479;

Catholic Charities Ball, Feb. 8, Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, $300 a person, 941-355-4680, ext. 31 or mya.widmyer@catholiccharitiesdov.org;

Boots and Bandannas Dinner Dance, Feb. 15, Kingsway Country Club, Port Charlotte, $75 per person, 863-494-1068, desotoadmin.assistant@catholiccharitiesdov.org;

Bethesda House Mardi Gras Madness, Feb. 22, Art Ovation Hotel, Sarasota, $150 a person, 941-355-4680, ext. 301 or mya.widmyer@catholiccharitiesdov.org;

Our Mother’s House Wine Tasting, Auction and Dinner Dance, Feb. 27, Venice Community Center, Venice, $85 a person, 941-485-6264 or joyce.scott@catholiccharitiesdov.org;

Emerald Ball, March 7, Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort, Naples, $400 a person, call 239-455-2655 or email paola.pinillos@catholiccharitiesdov.org;

Sugar Bowl Show of Shows Bradenton, March 14, Neel Performing Arts Center, at State College of Florida, Bradenton, $25, $20, $35 per person, 941-74-5448;

Venetian Charity Ball, March 21, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, Bonita Springs, $250 a person, call 239-334-4007 or mya.widmyer@catholiccharitiesdov.org;

AFCAAM of Catholic Charities Charity Golf Classic, April 17, Forest Country Club, Fort Myers, 239-728-4571 or tduffy1942@gmail.com.

For more details about specific events and to buy tickets, please visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org.