Young local artist paints image of Jesus and children

Priska Lambert, a high school student and parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Palm Beach Gardens, painted the image of Jesus and children on the parish's playground fence. (COURTESY)

Palm Beach Gardens | The playground fence just north of the parish center of St. Patrick in Palm Beach Gardens now features a mural. It is the work of artist and parishioner, Priska Lambert, who is a senior at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, where she majors in visual art. The mural depicts children surrounding an image of Jesus, and the style is based on contemporary cartoons, capturing Lambert’s natural creativity and flair for interpretation.

“I was inspired by my memories of all the books I read growing up with images of Jesus surrounded by children. I wanted to represent a very diverse and inclusive group of children,” said the artist who has been drawing and painting since age 4. “I first sketched the images (of the mural) on paper and then used a black marker to recreate the sketch on the fence, which had already been treated with white primer. I then filled the shapes in with acrylic paint and outlined everything in black acrylic and oil. It was then set with a fixative specific for outdoor use. The entire process took approximately 60 hours.”

Since completing the mural, many have admired Lambert’s work, inquiring about any plans for a future career in the arts. She hopes to attend college for a double major in fine arts and European history, a minor in linguistics.

